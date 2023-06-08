Lindsay Lohan Uses the Skin Tint Serum Shoppers Over 55 Rely on for a “Plumped and Supple” Complexion

It's from the luxe makeup brand Martha Stewart and Anne Hathaway also use.

Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on June 8, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Close Up of Lindsay Lohan
Photo:

Getty Images

When I think about summer skin, I envision an effortless glow — perhaps because I love the way freckles or a tan look after a few hours in the sun. For me, summer beauty is all about breathable skin tints that leave a sheer color and let your natural skin shine through. And it just so happens that actress and mom-to-be Lindsay Lohan just shared the one she swears by (which I immediately added to my cart). 

When speaking with Allure, Lohan dug through her beauty bag to reveal her beauty “favorites,” which included Westman Atelier's Vital Skincare Complexion Drops. She explained that she opts for the barely-there tinted serum “because it’s light,” adding that she doesn’t like foundations that feel “heavy or caked on.” And while Lohan’s stamp of approval — whose freckled-face always has a radiant glow — is all I personally needed, the skincare-infused makeup is also a shopper-favorite and beauty editor-staple. Not to mention, the brand is beloved by a slew of stars including Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Martha Stewart; in fact, the same drops were behind Hathaway’s Met Gala look this year. Consider me sold.

Nordstrom Westman Atelier Vital Skin Care Complexion Foundation

Nordstrom

Shop now: $68; westman-atelier.com and nordstrom.com

The Skincare Complexion Drops are designed to blur imperfections with a touch of sheer coverage and are available in 20 buildable shades. The drops are formulated with camellia oil (also known as tsubaki), reparative ginseng, and pomegranate extract. According to the brand, those three ingredients improve texture, add firmness, and boost radiance, with a consumer study indicating that 97 percent of participants felt their skin was firmer after just two weeks.  

According to a 65-year-old shopper, the Complexion Drops “give a healthy glow” while evening out their skin tone. A customer over 55 wrote that it “adds radiance with a slip of color that melts right in,” making their skin feel “plumped and supple.” And in addition to being shopper-loved — the tinted serum boasts hundreds of five-star reviews between Westman Atelier and Nordstrom — the Complexion Drops are an InStyle beauty editor favorite, too. Senior commerce writer Eva Thomas wrote that the tint made her look “airbrushed.” “This foundation works with your skin to make it look its best ever while letting your skin look like skin,” she said.

I dream of a day when my summer skin is radiant and imperfection-free without makeup, but the two pimples on my face are here to let me know that day isn’t here yet. So in the meantime, I’m grabbing Lohan’s favorite serum and skin tint hybrid for the summer ahead.

