Lindsay Lohan Wore a Sheer Corset With the Most Exaggerated Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle

Lohan's return to acting was the Christmas gift we didn't know we needed.

Published on November 14, 2022 @ 01:54PM
Lindsay Lohan made her long-awaited comeback to acting with of Netflix's latest holiday movie, Falling for Christmas, a cute rom-com that follows a hotel heiress who experiences amnesia after a skiing accident lands her in the care of local businessman played by Glee alum Chord Overstreet. And now, the actress is getting candid about her return to the silver screen in an interview for Who What Wear's November cover story.

On the cover, Lohan got in the holiday spirit in a festive shimmery and sheer Christian Siriano beige corset with boning and an exaggerated off-the-shoulder ruffle. She paired the statement top with a simple white silk skirt (also Christian Siriano) and an oversized gold Swarovski choker with sparkly yellow gemstones. Her famous red hair was styled in a deep part that she tucked behind her one ear, and for makeup, she chose a subtle holiday glam look that included bronzy eyeshadow and a peachy lip.

During the interview, Lohan told the outlet that she didn't want her return to acting to be a big spectacle. “I wanted to do something where people felt like I hadn’t left,” she said. "You know a lot of people say ‘comeback’ and stuff, and that puts a lot of pressure on the situation, and I’m not one that wants that attention.”

But Lohan is looking to continue her acting career after this movie. In fact, she slyly addressed those rumors of a possible Freaky Friday reunion fueled by Jamie Lee Curtis during press for Halloween Ends. “We have always remained very close,” Lohan told Who What Wear about her relationship to Curtis. “It would be a very exciting adventure to go on, and I would be more than happy, and I would not say no. I would say yes. We’ll see.”

