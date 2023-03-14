Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom. The actress shared the cutest pregnancy announcement to her Instagram on Tuesday.

Lohan posted a photo of a baby onesie with the words "coming soon ..." splashed across the midsection. She tagged her husband, Bader Shammas, in the post, as well. "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," she captioned the post

Former co-stars and friends swarmed her comments section to wish the mama-to-be congratulations. Her Mean Girls counterpart Amanda Seyfried wrote, "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" Famed filmmaker Nancy Meyers added, "Lindsay!!!!!! I’m so excited for you! 😍," while Elizabeth Gillies commented, "Congratulations!!!!"



Getty Images

Lohan first met Shammas, a financial executive, after moving to Dubai. In 2020, the couple went Instagram official in a post where she referred to him as her boyfriend, though, she later deleted the snap. In November 2021, Lohan announced their engagement, and the two tied the knot in 2022.

Getty Images

While speaking to Cosmopolitan last year, Lohan gushed about Shammas. "I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person," she said. She also previously sang his praises in a birthday tribute shared on Instagram.

"My love! You’re not only a great man, an incredible person, you’re my best friend," she said. "Thank you for you loving me back babe! I Love You So much! ❤️ Happy Birthday 🎂🙌🙏❤️"