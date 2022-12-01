Lindsay Lohan Channeled Her 'Mean Girls' Character in a Festive Santa Outfit

The image of Cady Heron, Regina George, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Wieners performing to "Jingle Bell Rock" dances in our heads, always — whether it's the holiday season or not. And Lindsay Lohan just channeled her character and the famous scene from the 2004 movie Mean Girls in the best way.

Lohan slipped back into her sexy Santa costume consisting of a fuzzy-trimmed red minidress and matching hat for Pepsi's holiday campaign. In the imagery, Lohan sits on a couch while mixing up the unexpected, but festive, mocktail of Pepsi and milk — or "Pilk" as she calls it in the ad — which she shared on her Instagram. In the clip, the actress (who appears in Netflix's new Christmas movie Falling for Christmas) pours a glass of Pepsi before looking to the camera and saying, "Nice." Next, she adds Santa's beverage of choice, milk, and slyly exclaims, "Oh, naughty!"

She closes out the advertisement saying, "Pepsi and milk: Pilk!" Her former co-star Jonathan Bennett, who played her character's crush Aaron Samuels, dropped into the comments section writing, "Brilliant."

In a separate commercial, Lohan sneaks downstairs in her plaid PJs on Christmas to find that Santa has left her the unique soda-and-milk drink. "That is one dirty soda, Santa," she says after taking a sip.

"As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda," Lohan told People about the Pepsi commercial. "For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won't lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing, but after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I'm very excited for the rest of the world to try it."

In case you forget, the iconic scene from the early aughts hit film captures Lohan and her cast mates, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert dancing ridiculous choreography to the holiday song in their school talent show.