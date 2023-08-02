Of Course Lindsay Lohan Quoted ‘Mean Girls’ in Her Latest Postpartum Update

Lindsay Lohan is showing her body some gratitude after welcoming her first child with husband Bader Shammas last month. On Wednesday, the actress shared a mirror selfie to Instagram showing off her recent OOTD: a ribbed tank top and Frida Mom postpartum undies. Lohan penned a sweet caption, praising her body for all it achieved during pregnancy and labor.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear."

In true Lohan fashion, she concluded the post by quoting her iconic movie Mean Girls. "Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom," she joked, referring to a line delivered by her co-star Amy Poehler.

Page Six initially confirmed the birth of Lohan and Shammas's son, Luai, on July 17. Lohan's rep shared a statement with the outlet saying, "The family is over the moon in love."

The exact date of his arrival is unknown, but the publication learned the he was born in Dubai, where the couple lives. His name Luai is Arabic for "shield or protector."

After the news broke, Lohan's Freaky Friday co-star and movie mom Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated with an Instagram post congratulating her longtime friend. "MAGIC MONDAY," alongside a throwback photo of the two. "My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!" Lohan later shared on her Story that Curtis sent her and her son an adorable gift of baby books, including ones written by Curtis herself.

