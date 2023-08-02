Of Course Lindsay Lohan Quoted ‘Mean Girls’ in Her Latest Postpartum Update

Which included a selfie in special undies.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 @ 05:53PM
Lindsay Lohan visits "The Drew Barrymore Show"
Photo:

James Devaney/GC Images

Lindsay Lohan is showing her body some gratitude after welcoming her first child with husband Bader Shammas last month. On Wednesday, the actress shared a mirror selfie to Instagram showing off her recent OOTD: a ribbed tank top and Frida Mom postpartum undies. Lohan penned a sweet caption, praising her body for all it achieved during pregnancy and labor.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear."

In true Lohan fashion, she concluded the post by quoting her iconic movie Mean Girls. "Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom," she joked, referring to a line delivered by her co-star Amy Poehler.

Page Six initially confirmed the birth of Lohan and Shammas's son, Luai, on July 17. Lohan's rep shared a statement with the outlet saying, "The family is over the moon in love."

The exact date of his arrival is unknown, but the publication learned the he was born in Dubai, where the couple lives. His name Luai is Arabic for "shield or protector."

Lindsay Lohan is seen outside during the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show

After the news broke, Lohan's Freaky Friday co-star and movie mom Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated with an Instagram post congratulating her longtime friend. "MAGIC MONDAY," alongside a throwback photo of the two. "My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!" Lohan later shared on her Story that Curtis sent her and her son an adorable gift of baby books, including ones written by Curtis herself.

Related Articles
Michael Cera
Michael Cera Kept His Son a Secret Because of a Very Unexpected Reason
hilary swank cannes film festival
Hilary Swank Says Turning 49 as a First-Time Mom Made for Her “Happiest Birthday of All”
Beyonce "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium
Madonna Shared a Rare Photo of Beyoncé With Daughter Rumi After Her Renaissance Tour Tribute
Keke Palmer Black Gown at 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Keke Palmer Just Got Really Real About Postpartum Weight Loss
Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan's Son Got the Cutest Gifts From Jamie Lee Curtis
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Pink Dress 2020 Golden globes
Priyanka Chopra's Version of Hot Girl Summer Includes a Checkered Bikini and Quality Time With Nick Jonas
Serena Williams Neon Yellow and Pink Gown 2019 Met Gala
Serena Williams Ushered in Her “Next Great Adventure” in a Bump-Baring Crop Top and Striped Miniskirt
Gigi Hadid Horse Khai
Gigi Hadid Passed the Horse Girl Torch to Khai During the Sweetest Mommy-Daughter Summer Date
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Latest Mermaid Photos Remix Ariel's Iconic Shipwreck Dress
Jenna Lyons
Jenna Lyons Wore a Sheer, Shimmery Dress While Vacationing with Girlfriend Cass Bird
Scout Willis, Talulah Willis and Demi Moore
Demi Moore Wore Kooky Sneakers for a Girls' Night With Her Daughters
Beyonce, Blue Ivy
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Twinned in Matching Sequined Jerseys and Y2K Camo
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore an Itty-Bitty Striped Bikini in Summer's Signature Color
Blake lively ryan reynolds
Blake Lively Had the Cheekiest Response After Accidentally Insinuating That Her Trainer Was Her Kids' Dad
KhloÃ© Kardashian Tatum Thompson 1st Birthday
Khloé Kardashian Celebrated Her Son Tatum’s First Birthday With the Most Wholesome Family Photos
madonna instagram dancing video
Madonna Says She Feels "Lucky" to be Back to Dancing After Her Medical Emergency