The Root-Lifting Spray Behind Lindsay Lohan’s Cover Shoot Hair Has Shoppers Sprinting to Amazon

It’s a must for “flat, fine" strands.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on November 3, 2022 @ 11:00PM

Linday Lohan Living Proof Haircare
Photo:

Getty Images

Since day one, Lindsay Lohan has been my girl. Her smocked yellow dress in The Parent Trap? Sign me up. Staring alongside Tyra Banks in Life-Size? Say no more. My childhood was shaped by Lohan and her starring roles in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Freaky Friday, Herbie Fully Loaded, and so many more. So, you could say the actress recently grazing the cover of Cosmopolitan was a cultural reset. 

The actress wore a cropped, oversized blazer featuring a low-cut neckline with crisp, white paperboy pants, a thin tennis necklace, chunky rings, and a bold red lip. But you can’t talk about Lohan’s look without mentioning her fire-red hair. The stars’ vibrant mane features a center part and long, tousled waves — for which we have Living Proof’s Root-Lifting Spray to thank.

Living Proof Full Root Lift

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com, sephora.com, and ulta.com

DJ Quintero, the stylist behind Lohan’s cover-ready look, used the root-lifting spray to add volume and body to the celeb’s hair. “I'm obsessed with [Living Proof’s] Root Spray because it is a great layering tool for anyone; spray all over to build a great foundation and spray a little more where extra volume is needed,” Quintero told InStyle. And he’s right: Almost anyone with any type of hair can use this body-boosting product. Perhaps that’s why it’s blowing up on Amazon as I write this very piece.

“I have flat, fine, straight hair that likes to cling to my head,” writes one of the many five-star reviewers. The shopper goes on to say that they can “absolutely tell the difference” when the root spray is used and recommends it for “lift and body.” Another Living Proof fan who has been using it “since [the root spray] came out” said there is “nothing bad about this product.”

To use the $30 root spray and get similar results, Quintero recommends using the product on wet hair and concentrating it on the roots. Quintero also used Living Proof’s heat-styling spray, volume and texture spray, de-frizzer shield, and flex hairspray on Lohan since the brand’s products “actually do what they say they are supposed to do.” Snag an iconic Root Lift Spray and additional Living Proof products to get the look.  

