Lindsay Lohan Released New Music For Her Netflix Christmas Movie

If Mariah Carey says it's time to ring in the holiday season, Lindsay Lohan is only happy to oblige and give fans exactly what they want. Lohan isn't just returning to our TV screens with Netflix's Falling For Christmas, she's giving us new tunes, too. Today, Lohan shared a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" that will be featured in the movie. Netflix first teased the song when a trailer for the movie dropped back in October, but now, it's available in full and, of course, fans can't help but compare it to a certain performance in Mean Girls.

In that movie, Lohan performed the song alongside Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried in what went on to become a meme, a pop culture touchstone, and a holiday classic. The new version may not have a dance routine (yet), but it does offer a modern spin on the classic carol.

Ahead of its release on Nov. 10, Netflix shared a bit about the film, saying that Lohan plays "a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress [who] gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."



In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Lohan said that Falling for Christmas "is such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy." She added that the holiday-movie genre means a lot to her, because "Christmas is a time when family comes together. It’s just such a loving holiday."

