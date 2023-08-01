Lindsay Lohan's Son Got the Cutest Gifts From Jamie Lee Curtis

When Lindsay Lohan let the world know that she was officially a mom, nobody seemed to be happier than Jamie Lee Curtis, Lohan's Oscar-winning Freaky Friday co-star. Almost immediately, Curtis anointed herself as a "movie grandma" and now, Lohan is showing off a slew of sweet gifts that the actress gave her son, Luai, who arrived last month.

In a photo posted to her Instagram Story, Lohan shared a snapshot of several children's books, including a few penned by Curtis herself. The titles include Where Do Balloons Go? and What Do You See? Lohan added a "thank you" sticker to show her appreciation.

Instagram/LindsayLohan

“My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan," Curtis wrote on Instagram after news of the baby boy's arrival.



Even though they only starred in one film together, Lohan and Curtis have remained close. Lohan spoke about reaching out to her former co-star for advice ahead of becoming a mother.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,” Lohan told Allure.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Of course, there are always rumors that the two will reunite for a Freaky Friday sequel. Curtis is optimistic about the movie actually happening, saying, "As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

