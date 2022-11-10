Lindsay Lohan Wore a Sheer Dress for Her Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas

All we need for Christmas.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Updated on November 10, 2022 @ 12:49PM
Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas 2022 'Falling For Christmas' Red Carpet Premiere
Lindsay Lohan is gearing up for the holidays and celebrating the release of her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas (which hits the streaming platform today). The actress attended Wednesday's New York City screening alongside her new husband, Bader Shammas, for the couple's red carpet debut.

For the special event — which also marked Lohan's return to the big screen — the actress wore a festive, sheer, and long-sleeve Valentino gown adorned with white flower appliqués and gold beading that she paired with metallic platform pumps. She accessorized with several diamond rings, matching stud earrings, and a shiny gold quilted handbag. Her famous red hair was slicked back into a long, straight ponytail, and her glam included neutral tones and dewy skin.

For his part, Shammas looked dapper in a black suit that he paired with a crisp white button-down (sans tie) and dress shoes. The duo posed for a photo with Shammas's arm around Lohan, who held onto her husband's jacket.

The couple tied the knot earlier this year after getting engaged in November 2021. The two have been romantically linked since 2020, when Lohan posted a now-deleted Instagram at a music festival in Dubai, where they both currently reside. According to People, Shammas works as a financier.

When he popped the question last year, Lohan shared the sweetest Instagram gallery to commemorate the milestone. "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍 11.11.21," she wrote alongside a series of photos of the two.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Lohan opened up about her husband and other members of her support system. “I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person," she said. "Just the best. And my family. And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That’s the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones.”

