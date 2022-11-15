Lindsay Lohan Shared the Sweetest Details From Her Engagement to Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is giving fans some insight to her private relationship with financier Bader Shammas. And she's sharing details from their romantic engagement that was like something out of a movie — literally.

Lohan, who is filling in for Drew Barrymore alongside rapper 50 Cent on The Drey Barrymore Show while she recovers from COVID, opened up about Shammas's proposal, which actually happened on location of her new Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas.

"He proposed to me on the set of Falling for Christmas. Not on the set, but off set while we were filming," she explained. "And I had to not tell anyone, because I didn’t want it to distract from our work and stuff, so I was holding in that I was engaged — and I’m getting engaged in the movie."

The film, which premiered last week on Netflix, follows a hotel heiress who loses her memory during a ski accident and finds herself in the care of a hunky ski lodge owner played by Chord Overstreet. In a recent interview with Who What Wear, Lohan got candid about her return to acting.

“I wanted to do something where people felt like I hadn’t left,” she said. "You know a lot of people say ‘comeback’ and stuff, and that puts a lot of pressure on the situation, and I’m not one that wants that attention.”

While doing press for the movie, Lohan said she would be open to a Freaky Friday sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also down to dive back into the world of Anna and Tess. Last night at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere, Curtis said they're both committed to making it happen — and now there's a giant production company in the mix. “There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking,” she told Variety on the red carpet. “People are talking. The right people are talking.”

She added, “I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36 ... [A sequel] lends itself so beautifully. We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”