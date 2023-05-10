Lindsay Lohan Said Her 'Freaky Friday' Look Was Inspired By Avril Lavigne

Back in 2003, just about everyone wanted to be a sk8er boi and channel Avril Lavigne's signature look and sound — even Lindsay Lohan. In a new interview with The New York Times, the actress and her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis (that's Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis now) sat down for a little nostalgia as the Disney classic celebrates its 20th anniversary. And, of course, they talked about the possibility of a sequel after Lohan shared that she wanted to channel everyone's favorite pop-punk princess for the film.

"As an 11-year-old, The Parent Trap felt so big to me. I threw myself into everything: accents, green screens, playing two people. So, I felt comfortable after that," Lohan said of jumping into the film after making her debut in another Disney classic. "Freaky Friday felt different, because I was going through all of the phases of a 16-year-old [but playing a character who was a year younger]."

Lohan went on to say that she dyed her hair in order to give her character a little punk edge — and her colorist hated the idea.

"This was the era of Avril Lavigne and punk, and I wanted to experience it," she added. "We did white stripes in my hair. I put [the colorist] Tracey Cunningham through hell because I took my nice red hair and just bleached it."

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Curtis noted that she took the role only after another actress dropped out. Adding stress to that situation, she explained that she was also newly sober.



"Had I had all the time in the world to prepare, I don't think it would've been so good. I just had to be in my body," she said. "I was also newly sober and I was able to have a community within the movie-work world. That was a big deal for me."

Lohan also noted that Curtis became a mentor to her in more ways than one. She recalled that Curtis "immediately took me under her wing."

"I was so nervous to do my first kiss on camera, so she talked to me in my trailer and made it funny so that I wouldn't stress about it," Lohan added.

The two also discussed the possibility of revisiting their characters. Everyone has been asking about a sequel, so the two both noted that they'd love for it to happen.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord," Curtis said. "When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

"Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be," Lohan finished. "We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."