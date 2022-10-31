Lindsay Lohan's Favorite Acting Memory Obviously Happened During 'Mean Girls'

Insert "Halloween is the one day a year ..." quote.

Published on October 31, 2022
Lindsay Lohan 'Cosmopolitan' November Question
Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan

Lindsay Lohan has many great moments throughout her acting career, but there is one in particular that stands out to the star when reflecting on her body of work — and yes, of course it's from Mean Girls.

In a video for Cosmopolitan's November cover story, Lohan recalled a moment from the cult-favorite film — and the scene has become one of her favorite memories from acting on-screen. “Acting-wise, I think my favorite moment was when I had to wear the Halloween costume, because filming that was actually really tough," she said. "All of the other girls got to dress really beautiful and hot and sexy, and I had to just dress like this disgusting dead bride, ex-wife. But I actually had fun helping do my makeup for that. But I think that was my favorite. Also because Cady got really emotional in that scene. And so that was fun to be able to do; and act in a different way.”

On the cover of the issue, in which the actress is promoting her upcoming Netflix Christmas movie Falling for Christmas, Lohan wore a crisp, white three-piece suit which included a plunging vest. Her fiery red hair contrasted against the stark outfit and was styled in loose waves and parted down the middle. She accessorized with a dainty choker and a smattering of rings. In another image, Lohan mimicked driving an old-fashion car in a strapless black dress while she applied crimson lipstick and pursed her lips.

Lindsay Lohan 'Cosmopolitan' November Question

Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan

Elsewhere in the interview, Lohan opened up about her husband, Bader Shammas, and other members of her support system. “I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person," she said. "Just the best. And my family. And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That’s the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones.”

