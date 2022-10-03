Lindsay Lohan Is Getting Festive in a Poinsettia-Inspired Jumpsuit for Her Upcoming Christmas Movie

'Tis the season for a Lindsay Lohan renaissance, and the actress is gifting us with a new Christmas movie on Netflix, Falling For Christmas. And the holidays came early, because the streaming platform released the movie poster today — on Mean Girls day, naturally (Recall Lohan's character Cady's famous line: "On October 3, he asked me what day it was.").

On Monday, Netflix shared the first look at Lohan and Glee alum Chord Overstreet in their latest holiday rom-com to join the lengthy list of swoon-worthy Christmas flicks available on the streamer. In the poster, Lohan wears a campy red, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with a bow on her midsection and exaggerated bell sleeves that resemble the leaves of a poinsettia (the signature plant of Christmas). Her famous long red hair is styled in curls and parted down the middle. Overstreet, who will play Lohan's unlikely love interest, stands beside the star in a black-and-gray, sherpa-lined flannel and a green scarf.

"It's October 3rd," Netflix playfully captioned the Instagram post. "Now mark your calendars for November 10th. 🎄" Joining in on the joke, Lohan's Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the cult classic, commented, "What day is it?" before following up with, "Can’t wait to see it!!!!"

Other stills from the movie were released on Entertainment Weekly and capture several moments between the two, as well as a scene with the daughter of Overstreeet's character. In an interview with Netlflix, Lohan opened up about her first major film role since 2013's The Canyons. "It's such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy, and I miss doing those kinds of movies," she said. "All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven't gotten to do that much in a lot of my films … When I'm flying off the hill, attempting to ski well and not doing it."