Lindsay Lohan Shared the Sweetest Photos From Her Baby Shower

And yes, there's an obligatory shot of her holding her pregnant belly.

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on April 27, 2023
Lindsay Lohan
After announcing that she's pregnant with her very first child, Lindsay Lohan is offering up another peek at her life as a soon-to-be mother. In her latest Instagram post, the actress gave her followers a look at her baby shower, which included plenty of photos that'll have everyone oohing and aahing. And for anyone wondering, yes, her signature red hair is still long, lovely, and blowing in the wind in these photos.

In the various images, Lohan can be seen wearing a long-sleeved white dress and cradling her stomach. Other shots have her in a fringed orange gown and platforms as she poses with her friends and their kids. The carousel concludes with a few group shots, proving that if it really does take a village to raise a newborn, Lohan has plenty of people that she can count on.

In her caption, Lohan thanked everyone for being so gracious and generous as she preps to welcome her baby. "Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life! ❤️😊," she captioned her gallery.

Lohan first broke the news of her pregnancy last month with a post (of course) on IG. Since then, she has shared several shots on her feed, including an anniversary post for her husband, Bader Shammas, and images of her working on her next Netflix film, Irish Wish.

Lindsay Lohan

Getty Images

That movie is set to release in 2024, so there will undoubtedly be a baby announcement before Lohan starts to even think about prepping for the promo that'll come with her next premiere. 

