Lindsay Lohan Blessed Our Feeds With a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump and New Nursery

The mom-to-be cradled her belly in a white sweater dress.

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on July 13, 2023 @ 03:51PM
Lindsay Lohan "The Drew Barrymore Show" November 2022
Lindsay Lohan has been busy preparing for the arrival of the newest addition to her and husband Bader Shammas's family. On Wednesday, the mom-to-be gave followers a look at her expert nesting. In partnership with baby brand Nestig, Lindsay shared an Instagram carousel detailing the baby's new nursery.

In the images, Lohan stands in front of a wooden crib accessorized with an adorable mobile (complete with a sun, plane, and clouds), a blue-and-white blanket hanging over the crib's rail, and a giant stuffed Teddy bear sitting on the ground.

A dreamy mural of a beach and the ocean covers the wall behind the crib. Lohan, wearing a long white sleeveless sweater dress, stands in front of the bassinet while cradling her baby bump. In the third slide, Lohan sits in a large cream-colored rocking chair in front of a table cluttered with goodies from the brand. She wears a flowy one-shoulder ivory blouse paired with a matching crochet maxiskirt. Her signature red hair is parted down the middle and styled in loose curls.

"⛵ ⛅ 🏖️ So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby! Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful 😊," she captioned the post. "I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery—everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life!"

Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas 'Falling for Christmas' Premiere
Lohan announced that she and Shammas were expecting their first child back in March of this year. She broke the news with an Instagram post featuring a baby onesie that read, "coming soon ..." The husband-and-wife duo first met when Lohan moved to Dubai. They later went IG official in 2020 (though she later deleted that specific post), and in Nov. 2021, Lohan confirmed their engagement. The two officially tied the knot 2022.

