Lindsay Lohan is officially a mom. Page Six has confirmed that she and her husband Bader Shammas have officially welcomed their son, Luai, into the world, although his exact birth date is still unknown. Their family's newest addition was born in Dubai, where the couple currently lives, with an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector."

"The family is over the moon in love," Lohan's rep shared in a statement on Monday. The actress has yet to share or comment on the news publicly.

Getty Images

ICYMI (um, get a clue), the early aughts icon first shared her pregnancy news on Instagram with a photo of an adorable baby onesie that read, "Coming soon." "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," she captioned the post, in which she also tagged Shammas.

Lohan and Shammas first went Instagram official back in 2020 — though, after hard launching the relationship, Lohan later deleted the post. In 2021, the couple announced they were engaged and later tied the knot in 2022.

In a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, Lohan gushed about her partner saying, "I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person."