Linda Evangelista Has Spent Holidays With Her Son's Stepmother, Salma Hayek

Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek Pinault may share an ex (well, he's still Salma's current husband), but that hasn't stopped them from seamlessly blending their families. In a recent interview, Evangelista spoke about her and François-Henri Pinault's son, Augustin James Evangelista, and her co-parenting relationship with his stepmom, Salma. In fact, the two stars even spend holidays together.

"'I was sick at Thanksgiving and Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner," she said during a cover story with Vogue. "I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help."

Linda Evangelista/Instagram

"The kids helped her at the end," she added. "She made a feast — a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, 'Oh yes, you are: I am coming.' And poof, she was here."

Evangelista and Pinault dated back in 2005 and 2006 before welcoming their son in 2006. Hayek and Pinault welcomed their daughter, Valentina, in 2007 and later tied the knot in 2009. Hayek is also close with Pinault's oldest daughter, Mathilde Pinault, who is from the Kering CEO's first marriage to Dorothée Lepère. This isn't the first time Evangelista has given Hayek her approval as her son's stepmother. Back in 2021, Hayek posted a photo with Augustin to Instagram, on which Evangelista commented two heart emoji.