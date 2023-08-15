Linda Evangelista Has Spent Holidays With Her Son's Stepmother, Salma Hayek

Proof that you can stay friends with an ex (and his new wife).

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 @ 02:28PM
Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek
Photo:

Getty Images

Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek Pinault may share an ex (well, he's still Salma's current husband), but that hasn't stopped them from seamlessly blending their families. In a recent interview, Evangelista spoke about her and François-Henri Pinault's son, Augustin James Evangelista, and her co-parenting relationship with his stepmom, Salma. In fact, the two stars even spend holidays together.

"'I was sick at Thanksgiving and Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner," she said during a cover story with Vogue. "I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help."

Linda Evangelista and Son Instagram

Linda Evangelista/Instagram

"The kids helped her at the end," she added. "She made a feast — a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, 'Oh yes, you are: I am coming.' And poof, she was here."

Evangelista and Pinault dated back in 2005 and 2006 before welcoming their son in 2006. Hayek and Pinault welcomed their daughter, Valentina, in 2007 and later tied the knot in 2009. Hayek is also close with Pinault's oldest daughter, Mathilde Pinault, who is from the Kering CEO's first marriage to Dorothée Lepère. This isn't the first time Evangelista has given Hayek her approval as her son's stepmother. Back in 2021, Hayek posted a photo with Augustin to Instagram, on which Evangelista commented two heart emoji.

Related Articles
ciara instagram crop top pigtails
The Only Thing Better Than Ciara's Maternity Crop Top Were Her Sky-High Pigtails
Ashley Olsen at 2021 CFDA Awards
Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomed Her First Baby
Rumer Willis at Mejuri and Sophia Bush Dinner Los Angeles March 2023
Rumer Willis Posed Nude to Show Love to Her Postpartum Body
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody "Ready Or Not" Screening 2019
Leighton Meester Said She and Husband Adam Brody Want Their Daughter to Understand Her Privilege
gwen stefani blake shelton matrix awards
Gwen Stefani’s Son Was Spotted Performing at Blake Shelton’s Bar in Oklahoma
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Paired Her Lacy Bikini With a Bandana Worn as a Sarong
Ava and Deacon Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Kids Ava and Deacon Stepped Out in Coordinated Sibling Style
Jennie for Calvin Klein
Blackpink's Jennie Channeled Her Inner Cowgirl for Calvin Klein
Halle Berry attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar
Halle Berry Wants Women to Ignore the Pressure to "Have Children by a Certain Age"
Linda Evangelista wearing a bun at the met gala
Linda Evangelista Opens Up About Aging: "I Want Wrinkles"
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek and Olivia Wilde’s Esthetician Says This Eye Cream “Plumps Out Fine Lines Immediately”
Ashley Park for Pandora
Ashley Park Is the Face (and Ears and Wrists) of Your Favorite Jewelry Brand
You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah
Here's the Trailer for Adam Sandler's Netflix Movie With His Daughters
Sandra Bullock and Sister Gesine Bullock-Prado at 'The Lost City' Premiere
Sandra Bullock's Sister Posted a Sweet Tribute to Bryan Randall Following His Death
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Black Lingerie Set for Her Official Return to Victoria's Secret
Issa Rae
Issa Rae’s Career Advice? Don’t Be Afraid to “Be a Bitch”