Linda Evangelista Opens Up About Aging: "I Want Wrinkles"

The "Supers" are back together again on the cover of Vogue.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 @ 01:15PM
Linda Evangelista wearing a bun at the met gala
Photo:

Getty Images

These ladies need no introduction: Linda, Cindy, Christy, and Naomi are gracing the cover of Vogue's September issue. The "Supers," who embody the '90s fashion scene, are proof that modeling chops don't go away with time.

Their September 2023 cover shoot, which was photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, features four of the most iconic supermodels posed alongside each other, evoking iconic moments from editorials past. For the cover, Linda Evangelista wears a glitzy, plunging Michael Kors Collection coat with black sheer tights and diamond, strappy D’Accori shoes.

Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell modeling in the 90s

Getty Images

As for the rest of the group, they wore versions of an LBD: Cindy Crawford donned an off-the-shoulder, velvet Bottega Veneta dress with thong-strapped Sergio Rossi heels. Christy Turlington slipped into a Versace structured blazer with a coordinating pencil skirt and sequined mule heels. And last but not least, Naomi Campbell wore a high-neck Prada midi-dress alongside leather Paula Rowan opera gloves and Roger Vivier diamond-encrusted heels.

In the Vogue cover story, the Supers — and the designers, hair and makeup artists, and photographers they mused for — reflect on their modeling heyday and how far they've come since, sharing thoughts on motherhood, divorce, representation, and aging in the spotlight.

Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangalista modeling in the 90s

Getty Images

“I don’t mind, and I never did mind aging," says Linda Evangelista. "Aging gets us to where we want to be, and that’s, for me, a long life. Kevyn Aucoin was so afraid of wrinkles, and he never got them. I want wrinkles — but I Botox my forehead, so I am a hypocrite — but I want to grow old. I want to watch my son [Augie] grow into a fine young man. I just want to stick around.”

Naomi Campbell also opened up about her experience navigating a predominantly white industry: "Why was it that I was doing the same job as my colleagues and had to take less money? Why was I booked for the shows but not the ads? I was not close-mouthed.” However, the supermodel adds she's inspired by the strides the business has made and the doors she's able to open for the young creatives in the industry, “What’s driving me now is seeing that opportunities are being given."

Related Articles
Zendaya Bulgari
Zendaya Looks Like a Goddess in a Sheer, "Wet Look" Gown With a Midriff Cutout
Sydney Sweeney Variety 2023
Sydney Sweeney Is the Latest Celebrity to Bring Back the Peplum Trend
Ashley Park for Pandora
Ashley Park Is the Face (and Ears and Wrists) of Your Favorite Jewelry Brand
Cindy Crawford Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon
Cindy Crawford’s Lakeside Lounge Outfits Included a Peekaboo White Bikini
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Just Gave One of Summer’s Most Contentious Accessories Her Stamp of Approval
Sandra Bullock and Sister Gesine Bullock-Prado at 'The Lost City' Premiere
Sandra Bullock's Sister Posted a Sweet Tribute to Bryan Randall Following His Death
Bella Hadid Kim Euphorics
Bella Hadid Marked Her Return to Modeling in an Open Front-Tie Top
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Revealed That She Suffered from Panic Attacks at Age 7
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Black Lingerie Set for Her Official Return to Victoria's Secret
Emily Ratajkowski Victoria's Secret
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted Victoria's Secret's Latest Launch in the Strappiest Underwear
Issa Rae
Issa Rae’s Career Advice? Don’t Be Afraid to “Be a Bitch”
Adriana Lima at the World Premiere of "AIR"
Adriana Lima Says She's Still Modeling at 42 to Empower Women of All Ages
Florence Pugh Festival Look
Florence Pugh’s Take On Festival Style Included Totally Sheer Pantsuits and a Bleached Buzzcut
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen White One-Shoulder Dress Holding Up Peace Signs Hollywood For Science Gala 2019
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Catsuit With an Ab-Baring Cutout in a Giant Aquarium
Selena Gomez Gracie Sister golden Globes 2023
Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Gracie Had the Sweetest Girls' Night Out at the Eras Tour
Halle Berry Bloomberg Television
Halle Berry Says She’s Her “Best Self” at 56: "I Have Zero Blanks to Give Anymore"