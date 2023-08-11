Linda Evangelista Opens Up About Aging: "I Want Wrinkles"

These ladies need no introduction: Linda, Cindy, Christy, and Naomi are gracing the cover of Vogue's September issue. The "Supers," who embody the '90s fashion scene, are proof that modeling chops don't go away with time.

Their September 2023 cover shoot, which was photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, features four of the most iconic supermodels posed alongside each other, evoking iconic moments from editorials past. For the cover, Linda Evangelista wears a glitzy, plunging Michael Kors Collection coat with black sheer tights and diamond, strappy D’Accori shoes.

As for the rest of the group, they wore versions of an LBD: Cindy Crawford donned an off-the-shoulder, velvet Bottega Veneta dress with thong-strapped Sergio Rossi heels. Christy Turlington slipped into a Versace structured blazer with a coordinating pencil skirt and sequined mule heels. And last but not least, Naomi Campbell wore a high-neck Prada midi-dress alongside leather Paula Rowan opera gloves and Roger Vivier diamond-encrusted heels.

In the Vogue cover story, the Supers — and the designers, hair and makeup artists, and photographers they mused for — reflect on their modeling heyday and how far they've come since, sharing thoughts on motherhood, divorce, representation, and aging in the spotlight.

“I don’t mind, and I never did mind aging," says Linda Evangelista. "Aging gets us to where we want to be, and that’s, for me, a long life. Kevyn Aucoin was so afraid of wrinkles, and he never got them. I want wrinkles — but I Botox my forehead, so I am a hypocrite — but I want to grow old. I want to watch my son [Augie] grow into a fine young man. I just want to stick around.”

Naomi Campbell also opened up about her experience navigating a predominantly white industry: "Why was it that I was doing the same job as my colleagues and had to take less money? Why was I booked for the shows but not the ads? I was not close-mouthed.” However, the supermodel adds she's inspired by the strides the business has made and the doors she's able to open for the young creatives in the industry, “What’s driving me now is seeing that opportunities are being given."

