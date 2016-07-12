A Moment for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton Hair

Walter McBride/WireImage
Kelly Bryant
Jul 12, 2016 @ 9:30 am

This moment in history needs its own musical.

Hamilton tickets are about a million times more difficult to come by than a Kylie Jenner Lip Kit, and that’s saying something. So when the man synonymous with the hit musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda, took his final bow on stage and then proceeded to chop off his signature lengthy locks, fans started freaking out.

Proving stars really are just like us, Miranda tweeted the moment Broadway lovers had been dreading, posting a photo of his former strands. The Internet acted accordingly by completely freaking out and/or going into an immediate state of mourning.

And then, as if our hearts didn’t hurt enough over this, Miranda actually went back to his barber and had his hair cut shorter (it was still too long for his liking).

Ah, the end of an era. Now the theories on what he will do with those shorn locks shall commence.

