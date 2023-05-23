Lily-Rose Depp’s Vintage Chanel LBD Is Older Than She Is

The sequined, rosette minidress made its debut on Chanel's Fall 1994 runway.

Julia Meehan
Published on May 23, 2023
Lily-Rose Depp The Idol Cannes
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lily-Rose Depp is living, walking proof that history repeats itself: including rosettes and lace-trimmed hemlines. The actress made her mark at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a dress that is sure to be a favorite — especially for Chanel lovers. The Idol star wore a vintage Chanel minidress that could’ve been spotted straight off today’s runway for her moment at the famed festival.

On Monday night, the actress attended the premiere of her upcoming HBO series, The Idol, in a (obviously) timeless, sexy sequined number. For the event, she chose a vintage Chanel dress from the Fall/Winter 1994 collection, originally worn by Christy Turlington (making it older than she is). The strapless sequined LBD had a black lace trim across the bodice, which was adorned with a vibrant blue rosette in the center and a black mini bow on her waist. Lily’s reinterpretation of the archival was a less dramatic take, ditching the massive floral headband for sheer black opera gloves, matching tights, and black pointed-toe pumps. But she more than amped up the glam factor by accessorizing with exaggerated diamond drop earrings, a matching ring, and a sparkly bracelet.

Beauty-wise, her honey-blonde hair was tousled into a bun with face-framing pieces, and a smoky eye and glossy soft pink lips kept with Lily’s French-girl aesthetic.

Lily-Rose Depp Cannes Film Festival Photocall

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

The following day, the actress attended the photocall for The Idol in another Chanel number, alongside her co-star The Weeknd and director Sam Levinson. For an all-black ensemble, she paired the tweed LBD with black cat-eye sunglasses and matching slingback little heels by Chanel — of course.

