Lily-Rose Depp Gave Fans a Rare Glimpse At Her Relationship With 070 Shake in Her Birthday Tribute

And called her the "love of my life."

Published on June 14, 2023 @ 11:32AM
Lily Rose Depp Just Wished Her Rumored Girlfriend 070 Shake a Happy Birthday â And Called Her the "Love of My Life"
Photo:

Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp is taking her rumored relationship with 070 Shake (born Danielle Balbuena) to Instagram all while wishing the musician a happy birthday. On Tuesday, The Idol star shared a series of cutesy couple photos in honor of her rumored flame's birthday — which is the 2023 equivalent as going Facebook official, right?

In the first snap shared to Depp's story, the model and actress took a mirror selfie of the two posing with 070 Shake's arm around Depp, who ditched a bra under her white tank and accessorized with a hair scarf. "Happy birthday love of my life <3," she captioned the post.

Lily-Rose Depp Girlfriend Birthday Instagram Post

Lily-Rose Depp/Instagram

In another shot, Depp grabbed the sides of Shake's face while the musician smoked a cigarette. In this photo, Depp wore a sheer black-and-white striped shirt and distressed denim and wore her blonde hair in a half-up style fastened with a black claw clip.

Lily-Rose Depp Girlfriend Birthday Instagram Post

Lily-Rose Depp/Instagram

The next Story was an image of Depp's heart-socks-clad feet against Shake's chest. In the last snap, the couple packed on the PDA as Depp shared a smooch with her girlfriend. "Te amo Dani," she wrote alongside a rose emoji while referencing Shake's given name.

Lily-Rose Depp Girlfriend Birthday Instagram Post

Lily-Rose Depp/Instagram
Lily-Rose Depp Girlfriend Birthday Instagram Post

Lily-Rose Depp/Instagram

Earlier this week, the couple was spotted on several outings in New York City. On Monday, the two were seen fetching some takeout food for a dinner date, and on Tuesday morning, they grabbed a cup o' Joe in photos obtained by People. During the errand, Shake was seen putting her arm around Depp's waist as the two held hands. Before Depp's glowing bday homage, the two hadn't confirmed their romance besides Depp's May Instagram Story of the couple kissing with the caption, “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH,” according to Page Six.

Depp has been in the spotlight lately for more than just her relationship. The actress is starring alongside The Weeknd (born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) in HBO's new controversial drama The Idol. The series — created by the man behind Euphoria, Sam Levinson — has been causing quite the stir on social media due to its dark content matter and explicit sex scenes. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m.

