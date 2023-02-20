Lily James’ White BAFTAs Gown Featured An Ultra-Plunging Neckline And An Oversized Bow

Lily James is updating Old Hollywood style one appearance at a time. First, by wearing a sheer, plunging harness gown by Roberto Cavalli at the finale screening for Pam & Tommy, then with a voluminous red cut-out Versace gown at the 2023 Golden Globes. Her latest? A showstopping white strapless Tamara Ralph number that featured more than a few daring details.

On Sunday, the actress did not come to play at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards dinner. Arriving in a hip-hugging white strapless gown (complete with an ultra-plunging neckline clad in a pearl-and-crystal structured web), James looked like a breath of fresh air. But while the neckline may have been the gown's focal point — serving major party in the front energy — the back's oversized, structured bow, which tapered into a dramatic train, refused to be ignored.

Finishing touches included diamond button earrings, a matching white clutch, a smoky eye, and a deep rouge lip, and the actress pulled her dark hair back into a sleek, sophisticated bun.

The appearance served as a stark contrast to the look James wore just days earlier at the U.K. premiere of her new movie, What's Love Got to Do With It. Her take on the Hollywood-loved naked dress came in the form of a sheer, lime-green beaded Miu Miu gown that featured a square neckline, corseted midsection, and white underwire bra and strap detailing.

While getting ready, she sipped on a martini and posed for an impromptu bathroom photoshoot, which she later shared with her Instagram followers. “Getting ready for the ‘Whats Love Got to Do with it?’ Premiere in London. My friend @pipbourdillon takes a mean photograph. Xx,” James wrote.

Naturally, her friends rushed to the comments to support the glamorous number, with Kate Bosworth writing, “Love this dress on you, damn 💚🥭💥💥💥," and Christine Quinn adding, “Angel.”

