Lily James Looked Ready for Spring in a Sheer Corseted Dress

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter earlier this month, but celebrity fashion is stating otherwise between Kim and Khloé Kardashian's matching two-piece sets and Emily Ratajkowski's springtime turtleneck. The latest star to spring forward to warmer-weather style is Lily James, who stepped onto the red carpet in a springy bright green dress.

On Feb. 13, the actress attended the U.K. premiere of her new movie, What's Love Got to Do With It, in a lime-green beaded sheer gown with a square neckline, corseted midsection, and white underwire bra and straps detailing. She paired her take on the Hollywood-beloved naked dress trend with white satin sky-high pumps, which peeked through the super-high leg slit in the back of the dress.

Her dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in effortless beach waves that just grazed her shoulders. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a matching ring. Her glam was kept natural with rosy cheeks, nude lips, and a subtle winged eyeliner. During the event, she posed alongside her co-star, Shazad Latif.

According to Deadline, the British comedy directed by Shekhar Kapur follows Zoe (James), a "documentary-maker and dating app addict, with a string of Mr. Wrongs in her past, whose eyes are opened to the potential of an arranged marriage when her childhood friend (Shazad Latif) heads to Lahore to marry a stranger chosen by his parents."

“Ultimately what I loved about this is the idea that we can explore a new sexuality, a new way of looking at love, a new way of finding intimacy and to see whether this traditional way of a family, you just can’t write it off — there’s something there that has weight,” Kapur told the outlet.