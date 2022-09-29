Lily James Wore the Gown Version of Pamela Anderson's Iconic ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit

Lily James knows more than anyone that Pamela Anderson will never go out of style, which is exactly why the actress is still incorporating components of her Pam & Tommy muse into her ensembles, even months after she wrapped playing the icon on screen.

On Thursday, James stepped out for the BFI Luminous Gala in London wearing a formal gown reminiscent of one of Pamela’s most recognizable looks: her cherry-red Baywatch one-piece suit. But while the colors were definitely similar, Lily’s silky dress swapped the suit’s scoop-neck design and leggy cut in favor of a glamorous halter neck, completely open back, and chic floor-length train. Furthering her likeness to the Baywatch star, James pulled her hair up into a ’90s messy updo (save for her face-framing fringe) and opted to skip accessories to let her outfit take center stage.

The actress’s very Pamela look came just days after she opened up about how tiring it was to star in the Hulu series, Pam & Tommy, when talking to The Mirror. “It was such a screwed-up process," James said. "You just have to be patient with yourself. The hours are so long and you feel really burnt out. Your nervous system is just like, shot to shit. I felt like a real wreck at the end of it.”

Lily continued, “I’d go around in a blonde wig because I just felt that I needed to hold on to her a little bit," James recalled of her method acting process. "The difference from me to her was too extreme to go back and forth. So, I had to stay in this middle no man’s land of like Lily/Pamela most of the time. I would totally slip into her voice,” she explained.

The Emmy-nominated actress finished by adding, “Even when I went out for dinner and was ordering with the waitress or talking to my mom on the phone, I would be American. I think I’ve lost lots of jobs – because I keep speaking like Pamela in any audition."

