Lily James Stunned on the 2023 Golden Globes Carpet in a Voluminous Red Cut-Out Gown

Lily James may have single-handedly fueled the ‘90s beauty resurgence with her turn as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy last year, but she just arrived at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards looking like a modern-day muse in a far cry from one of her character’s signature fitted looks.

The actress definitely made a statement for the first awards show of 2023 by wearing a custom cherry-red Versace gown (made of 50 meters of fabric) on the red carpet. The strapless ensemble, which consisted of a slim-fitting column gown layered under a dramatic, draped skirt, featured a mid-section cutout held together by two criss-crossing straps in addition to the voluminous skirt. James kept her accessories simple, opting only for a glitzy diamond necklace and matching drop earrings, and she wore her blow-out brown hair down with a side part.

James is nominated for her portrayal of the Baywatch star in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category, which marks the second nomination she’s received for the role. In September, the Pam & Tommy star received a similar nod for her work at the 74th Emmy Awards alongside her co-star, Sebastian Stan, who is also nominated for a Golden Globe at this year’s ceremony. Although she lost out on the honor to Amanda Seyfried, James certainly earned a best-dressed award in our book by gracing the carpet in a bronze Atelier Versace chainmail gown.