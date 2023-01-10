News Awards & Events Golden Globes Lily James Stunned on the 2023 Golden Globes Carpet in a Voluminous Red Cut-Out Gown A subtle homage to Pamela Anderson's red 'Baywatch' swimsuit, perhaps? By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 @ 08:16PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Lily James may have single-handedly fueled the ‘90s beauty resurgence with her turn as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy last year, but she just arrived at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards looking like a modern-day muse in a far cry from one of her character’s signature fitted looks. The actress definitely made a statement for the first awards show of 2023 by wearing a custom cherry-red Versace gown (made of 50 meters of fabric) on the red carpet. The strapless ensemble, which consisted of a slim-fitting column gown layered under a dramatic, draped skirt, featured a mid-section cutout held together by two criss-crossing straps in addition to the voluminous skirt. James kept her accessories simple, opting only for a glitzy diamond necklace and matching drop earrings, and she wore her blow-out brown hair down with a side part. Here Are the 2023 Golden Globe Nominations James is nominated for her portrayal of the Baywatch star in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category, which marks the second nomination she’s received for the role. In September, the Pam & Tommy star received a similar nod for her work at the 74th Emmy Awards alongside her co-star, Sebastian Stan, who is also nominated for a Golden Globe at this year’s ceremony. Although she lost out on the honor to Amanda Seyfried, James certainly earned a best-dressed award in our book by gracing the carpet in a bronze Atelier Versace chainmail gown.