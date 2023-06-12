Lily Collins Expertly Styled Her Statement Skirt With a Sheer Turtleneck and a Corset Belt

Take notes, ladies.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on June 12, 2023 @ 08:19AM
Lily Collins
Photo:

Getty

Like her character Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris, Lily Collins isn't afraid to make a style statement. But unlike her TV persona, Lily does so in a much less colorful, understated way.

Case in point? On Sunday, Collins attended the Max Mara Resort 2024 runway show in Stockholm dressed in an all-black look that was the least bit boring. Styling her outfit around an 18th-century-inspired pannier metallic black skirt with an embroidered pattern and extra width on each of its sides, Lily paired the statement piece with a black sheer turtleneck that showed off her lace bra underneath. Meanwhile, her accessories included a thick black leather corset-style belt around her waist, peep-toe heels, and delicate gold jewelry. 

Lily's glam also turned heads, as she combined a vampy red lip with a braided top knot and side bangs. 

Lily Collins

Getty

Just a day earlier, Lily wore the sartorial opposite to Max Mara's welcome dinner at Fjäderholmarnas Krog in Stockholm. For the occasion, she opted for a sparkly see-through mesh maxi dress with long sleeves and a high neckline layered over a white slip dress. Her dark brunette hair was worn down and in loose waves with a middle part, and she rounded out her look with a flower crown and a dark lip.

"Last night was a midsummer night’s dream. Thank you @maxmara for a beautiful Stockholm welcome!…," Collins captioned a slideshow of photos from the event on Instagram.

