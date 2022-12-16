Lily Collins Channeled Emily Cooper's Chaotic Style With a Neon Green Button-Up Over a Micro-Minidress

Oh la la.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Lily Collins's personal style looks fairly different from her flamboyantly dressed Emily in Paris character Emily Cooper, who exclusively wears color — and lots of 'em. During Collins' press tour de force, the actress has been sporting muted, neutral tones, including a beige two-piece suit and a brown cut-out dress.

But on Thursday, Collins attended a press activation in an oversized, neon green button-up layered over a black-and-gold sequin micro-minidress with a scalloped hem, both from Brandon Maxwell. She kept warm from the New York City chill with black sheer stockings and a long, coordinating coat with silver buttons, and she completed the look with matching Kurt Geiger platform heels. Her hair was pulled into a ponytail, save for her face-framing fringe, which was styled to perfection.

Collins was surrounded at the event by some of her other cast mates, including Lucas Bravo (who plays Gabriel), Camille Razat (who plays Camille), and Lucien Laviscount (Emily's charming British love interest, Alfie).

In a recent interview with WhoWhatWear, Collins reminisced about her character's fashion and why it isn't always painless — literally.

"I'm not going to lie; insoles now save my feet," she told the publication regarding wearing heels on the cobblestone streets of Paris while filming. "We had them made for every different type of shoe, which was amazing because like you said, walking on cobblestones all the time is incredibly difficult. But it was something that I swear by. And I always used to think that when I was younger, they sounded like something old people wore. Well, I'm now I'm part of the insole crew because it's game-changing."

