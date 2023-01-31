Lily Collins Paired Her Signature Bangs With an All-Beige Outfit

Emily, ahem, Lily Collins, is very much in Paris at the moment — and she's showing off some very enviable monochrome looks. In a new carousel posted to her Instagram feed, Collins, who recently wrapped up her Emily in Paris press tour as the show debuted its third season over the winter holidays, showed off some of Cartier's best pieces and two luxe looks.

In one set of photos, the actress poses while wearing a long camel coat from Max Mara and wide-leg pants in the same khaki hue. Of course, her new-ish bangs are front and center, the perfect accessory for the glittering Cartier diamond earrings, watch, and even handbag featured in the images. In the second half of her post, she has on a dark-chocolate outfit from Carolina Herrera, which combined another statement coat with a tiny bra top.

"Monochrome moments with @cartier in Paris …," she wrote alongside the gallery.

Back in 2022, Cartier announced that Collins would be the face of its Clash line, debuting a set of ads and videos featuring the actress. That fall, she fronted the storied French brand's Panthère de Cartier handbag campaign. Earlier, in 2021, Collins was officially named a "Friend of the Maison." which started her ongoing relationship with the jewelers. Collins explained that when she was 18 years old, she received a Cartier men's watch as a gift and has been enamored with the brand ever since.

