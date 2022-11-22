Lily Collins Paired a Leather Trench Coat and Over-the-Knee Socks With the Famous Miu Miu Micro-Miniskirt

Merci beaucoup for this fabulous fashion inspo.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 @ 01:08PM
Lily Collins Vogue France Cover Shoot
Photo:

Maciek Pozoga/Vogue

As we prepare ourselves for round trois of Netflix's Emily in Paris, Lily Collins is showing fans that she's embraced becoming a purveyor of French culture, down to her Parisian sense of style (which includes micro-minis!)

To promote season 3 of the hit show, Collins aptly appeared on the December cover of Vogue France with a photo shoot set against a stunning Parisian backdrop. On the cover, Collins wears head-to-toe Miu Miu, which included a brown textured leather trench coat over a rusty argyle sweater vest and the brand's famous belted micro-miniskirt, which had blush silk bloomers peeking out the top. Her white woolen over-the-knee socks matched the pleated skirt which also had red and blue piping along the waistband. The outfit was accessorized with Cartier, because what is more French than that? Her brown hair was parted down the middle and styled in a bouncy blowout.

Lily Collins Vogue France Cover Shoot

Maciek Pozoga/Vogue

Inside the issue, Collins paired another tiny pleated skirt (plaid this time) with a corset top, a bold houndstooth-printed coat, and white knee-high boots. In another snap, she donned a bubblegum-pink velvet skirt with the highest slit and an ivory-and-black suit jacket.

Lily Collins Vogue France Cover Shoot

Maciek Pozoga/Vogue

In the show, Emily Cooper is known for her trite American characteristics, which are sometimes offensive to her French counterparts, but Collins has a certain je ne sais quoi that makes her the perfect person for the part. In the interview, Collins revealed the similarities she shares with her character. "We both love fashion, travel … and our respective jobs!" she tells the publication. "We are not afraid to confide in our loved ones, to ask for help. Like Emily, I like to see the best in people. Emily is very close to me, so close that my approach and my look have changed."

Elsewhere in the story, Collins opened up about being the daughter of famous musician Phil Collins. "It was out of the question that people think that I use a free pass thanks to my name. I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. For that, I was ready to wait to break through," she said. "I love to sing. But as I wanted to make my own way, far from the paternal genius, I preferred to be an actress."

Related Articles
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Just Wore the XXL Version of This French Girl Fashion Staple
Ashley Benson Perfume
Ashley Benson’s Fragrance Line Is a Love Letter to New York and Paris
lily collins grandma sweater
Lily Collins Expertly Styled the Sweater Trend That's Definitely Sitting in Your Grandma's Closet
Bella Hadid's Impromptu Photoshoot With Emily Ratajkowski Included Itty Bitty Bras and the Lowest Rise Skirts
Bella Hadid's Impromptu Photoshoot With Emily Ratajkowski Included Itty Bitty Bras and the Lowest Rise Skirts
instyle-best-puffer-coats
The 16 Best Puffer Jackets To Keep You Toasty This Winter
The 8 Best Plaid Skirts of 2022 to Wear Year-Round
The 8 Best Plaid Skirts of 2022 to Wear Year-Round
Early PD: Fashion Editor Deals
I’m a Picky Shopper, but Even I Can’t Resist These Fashion Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale
The Ultimate Nora Ephron Fall Fashion Guide
The Ultimate Nora Ephron Fall Fashion Guide
Amazon most-loved fall clothes tout
The 15 Fall Fashion Pieces Amazon Shoppers Love Most This Season — and a Stylist Approves, Too
Lucas Bravo
Lucas Bravo Is in on the Joke
Amazon Is Overflowing With Fall Boots Under $75 â Here Are 15 Stylist-Approved Picks
Amazon Is Overflowing With Fall Boots Under $75 — Here Are 15 Stylist-Approved Picks
Best Non-Denim Shorts of 2022
The 9 Best Non-Denim Shorts of 2022
Best Fisherman Sandals
The Best Fisherman Sandals of 2022 That Will Reel in Compliments
Pretty Little Liars Style
So, Apparently 'Pretty Little Liars' Aesthetic Is Back
How to Recreate Emily in Paris Season 2 Looks for Less on Amazon
How to Recreate 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Looks for Less on Amazon
Lily Collins
Lily in Los Angeles