Lily Collins Is Embracing Red for the Holidays in a New Campaign With Lancôme and BE@RBRICK

Red for the holidays? Groundbreaking.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 @ 12:51PM
Lily Collins Red Leather LancÃ´me and BE@RBRICK
Photo:

Courtesy of LancÃ´me

Lancôme has partnered with beloved Japanese collectible toy designer BE@RBRICK to create the perfect holiday limited edition gift for skincare lovers — and Lily Collins is starring in the adorable campaign.

In the new imagery, the actress dons a red leather blazer dress and matching tights (with built-in heels) to coordinate with her vibrant crimson lips (something she's grown accustomed to during her time in Paris for a little hit Netflix show). Her dark hair is pulled into a ponytail, save for her famous fringe that frames her face. Her modeling partner? Happy, the limited edition Lancôme BE@RBRICK, which has the beauty brand's signature red logo and emblem scrawled all over the white statue to resemble lipstick.

Along with the sweet collectible item (which is available in two sizes), the makeup and skincare company is releasing limited edition packaging for two of their holy grail products: The Advanced Génifique and L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte, each of which comes in sleek white bottles with the same scarlet illustrations.

Happy was developed by the beauty conglomerate and BE@RBRICK, originally founded by Japanese designer Tatsuhiko Akashi, which has become one of the most valuable collectible toys over the last 20 years. The campaign also includes several films starring Collins and her "Beauty Best Friend," Happy. In a press release, Lancôme said that "Lily Collins has the communicative joyful energy to bring Lancôme’s happiness mission of beauty to life. Lily and her beauty best friend share a genuine everyday happiness that will spread all around."

The special edition collection is available starting today on lancome-usa.com.

Related Articles
The 13 Best Sweatshirts of 2022 for Lounging in Style
The 13 Best Sweatshirts of 2022 for Lounging in Style
Lancome Sale
The Serum-Infused Mascara Worn by Gabrielle Union on the Met Gala Red Carpet Is on Sneaky Sale, Only Here
Best Gifts for Makeup Lovers in 2022
The 32 Best Gifts for Makeup Lovers in 2022
Luxury Skincare Brands Lean Into Marine Ingredients â Here's Why
Luxury Skincare Brands Are Leaning More Into Marine Ingredients — Here's Why
Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts
38 Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts for Every Person on Your Nice List
Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020/21 Models on the runway
Gucci's History Is Just As Wild As Some of Its Designs
Lily Collins
Lily in Los Angeles
BEAUTY BOSS: Sylvie Chantecaille/Chantecaille
Chantecaille Used Botanical Ingredients Long Before They Became Trendy
The 13 Best Activewear Brands to Shop for 2022
Here Are The 13 Best Activewear Brands You Should Be Sporting Right Now
Best Beauty Subscription Boxes
The 21 Best Beauty Subscription Boxes for Trying New Skincare and Makeup
Self-Care and Wellness Gifts to Shop This Holiday Season
34 Self-Care and Wellness Gift Ideas for Feel-Good Holiday Shopping
Best Luxury Beauty Gifts
33 Luxury Beauty Gifts for Those Who Enjoy the Finer Things in Life
Lancome Emily in Paris
Lancôme Is Launching an 'Emily in Paris' Collection
Lily Collins x Living Proof Interview
Lily Collins Was Inspired to Get Bangs After Spending So Much Time in Paris
Black Owned Beauty Products
Black-Owned Beauty Brands Aren't Just For Black People
Gift Guide
Almost 200 Unique, Editor-Approved Gift Ideas for the Toughest People on Your List