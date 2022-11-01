Lily Collins Is Embracing Red for the Holidays in a New Campaign With Lancôme and BE@RBRICK

Lancôme has partnered with beloved Japanese collectible toy designer BE@RBRICK to create the perfect holiday limited edition gift for skincare lovers — and Lily Collins is starring in the adorable campaign.

In the new imagery, the actress dons a red leather blazer dress and matching tights (with built-in heels) to coordinate with her vibrant crimson lips (something she's grown accustomed to during her time in Paris for a little hit Netflix show). Her dark hair is pulled into a ponytail, save for her famous fringe that frames her face. Her modeling partner? Happy, the limited edition Lancôme BE@RBRICK, which has the beauty brand's signature red logo and emblem scrawled all over the white statue to resemble lipstick.

Along with the sweet collectible item (which is available in two sizes), the makeup and skincare company is releasing limited edition packaging for two of their holy grail products: The Advanced Génifique and L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte, each of which comes in sleek white bottles with the same scarlet illustrations.

Happy was developed by the beauty conglomerate and BE@RBRICK, originally founded by Japanese designer Tatsuhiko Akashi, which has become one of the most valuable collectible toys over the last 20 years. The campaign also includes several films starring Collins and her "Beauty Best Friend," Happy. In a press release, Lancôme said that "Lily Collins has the communicative joyful energy to bring Lancôme’s happiness mission of beauty to life. Lily and her beauty best friend share a genuine everyday happiness that will spread all around."

The special edition collection is available starting today on lancome-usa.com.

