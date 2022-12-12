Lily Collins Looked Like the Antithesis of Emily Cooper in Fendi and Ankle-Breaking Heels

Not a statement sleeve in sight.

Despite what she may wear on screen, Lily Collins is on a mission to prove that her own personal style is a lot less Emily Cooper and a lot more muted and mature. Case in point? While continuing to promote Emily in Paris’s third season during an appearance on Good Morning America, the actress was spotted in something completely devoid of pattern, color, or (gasp!) even a statement sleeve — three of Emily’s wardrobe staples.

Collins arrived at the New York City taping on Monday looking classy as ever in a beige Fendi houndstooth minidress and matching oversized blazer. While the short frock, which she layered over a black mock-neck top, was partially concealed by her jacket, it featured shoulder cutouts and a waist-cinching gold belt. Towering 6-inch platform heels lent the actress some extra height, and she accessorized with a tiny black handbag, sheer black tights, and oversized gold hoop earrings.

Lily wore her hair in a simple messy updo, save for her now-signature forehead fringe, and finished the look with a bronzy-orange eyeshadow and a pink lip.

While Collins may have opted for a sleeker look during the GMA appearance, she opened up to the show’s hosts about how Emily’s bold fashion sense has made her “a lot more courageous” when it comes to clothing. 

“In the overall look of the show, you need to have looks stand out,” she shared. “And because the production design is so wonderful as well, and Paris, alone, is a character that just, like, screams, you need to have those fashion moments. There are these incredible shapes and whimsical colors this season that we get to amp up.”

