Lily Collins Teased More Love Triangles and Drama for 'Emily In Paris' Season 3

And even a tiny tidbit about season 4.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022 @ 12:57PM
Lily Collins Teased More Love Triangles and Drama for Emily In Paris Season 3
Photo:

Netflix

Emily in Paris fans are going to have to wait until Dec. 21 to see exactly what Emily Cooper and her meilleurs amis have in store for season 3, but in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lily Collins gave a tiny sneak peek into what's in store. She spoke with ET during the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show on Thursday evening at the Huntington Library in San Marino, Calif., saying that all the things that viewers have come to know and love will be amped up for the show's third season. That means more love, of course, but also more hijinks and high fashion, too.

"More love triangles, more drama, more laughs, more fashion, more locations, more France!" she said. She also added that since the show has already been guaranteed a fourth season on Netflix, fans should brace themselves for "a lot of cliffhangers." 

Collins also spoke about her work as a producer on the hit show, telling ET that it's been an amazing learning experience for her and a "dream job."

"It's been incredible," she said. "I've learned so much and I'm super grateful for the team to inspire me to continue voicing myself and owning my ideas, and it's been a dream job." 

Collins also spoke about Ralph Lauren at the show, saying that she holds the designer in high esteem, not only because of his place in the pantheon of fashion designers, but also because he designed her wedding gown. She married her husband, Charlie McDowell, last fall.

"My husband and I had a very Colorado, Americana-British vibed wedding, and Ralph represents that to us, so he's very near and dear to my heart," Collins said. "There's just an effortlessness, Americana feel and a classic-ness that is so warm and inviting that I have always loved about Ralph Lauren." 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Emily in Paris First Look Season 3
Your First Look at 'Emily In Paris' Season 3 Is Here
Bach Mai
Bach Mai Is Bringing Couture to American Fashion
Lily Collins
Lily in Los Angeles
This TikTok-Approved Hairstyle Is Going to Be Everywhere This Spring
The Spring 2023 Hairstyle You Can Start Wearing Now
lily collins grandma sweater
Lily Collins Expertly Styled the Sweater Trend That's Definitely Sitting in Your Grandma's Closet
Lily Collins x Living Proof Interview
Lily Collins Was Inspired to Get Bangs After Spending So Much Time in Paris
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Says Her 'Emily in Paris' Character Would Have a Carrie Bradshaw Poster
Jennifer Lopez Wedding Dress
Jennifer Lopez Wore Three Ralph Lauren Dresses On Her Wedding Day
Top 8 Trends From NYFW
The 8 Best Spring 2023 Trends We Saw at New York Fashion Week
Lily Collins Orange Suit Pink Bag in New York City
Lily Collins Almost Got a Role on 'Gossip Girl'
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Stepped Out in a Sheer Turtleneck Bodysuit
How to Recreate Emily in Paris Season 2 Looks for Less on Amazon
How to Recreate 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Looks for Less on Amazon
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Just Debuted an Ice-Blonde Pixie Cut
Lily Collins
Lily Collins' '60s-Inspired Red Carpet Look Included a Micro-Mini Bubble Dress
Julia Roberts Cannes Film Festival 2022
Julia Roberts Joked That Her George Clooney Rom-Com Is "Probably Going to Be Terrible"
Ashley Park
Ashley Park Is Bringing Joy to Your TV Screen and Holiday Table