Lily Collins Teased More Love Triangles and Drama for 'Emily In Paris' Season 3

Emily in Paris fans are going to have to wait until Dec. 21 to see exactly what Emily Cooper and her meilleurs amis have in store for season 3, but in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lily Collins gave a tiny sneak peek into what's in store. She spoke with ET during the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show on Thursday evening at the Huntington Library in San Marino, Calif., saying that all the things that viewers have come to know and love will be amped up for the show's third season. That means more love, of course, but also more hijinks and high fashion, too.

"More love triangles, more drama, more laughs, more fashion, more locations, more France!" she said. She also added that since the show has already been guaranteed a fourth season on Netflix, fans should brace themselves for "a lot of cliffhangers."

Collins also spoke about her work as a producer on the hit show, telling ET that it's been an amazing learning experience for her and a "dream job."



"It's been incredible," she said. "I've learned so much and I'm super grateful for the team to inspire me to continue voicing myself and owning my ideas, and it's been a dream job."

Collins also spoke about Ralph Lauren at the show, saying that she holds the designer in high esteem, not only because of his place in the pantheon of fashion designers, but also because he designed her wedding gown. She married her husband, Charlie McDowell, last fall.

"My husband and I had a very Colorado, Americana-British vibed wedding, and Ralph represents that to us, so he's very near and dear to my heart," Collins said. "There's just an effortlessness, Americana feel and a classic-ness that is so warm and inviting that I have always loved about Ralph Lauren."

