Lily Collins Says Her Bangs Are Here to Stay

To Lily Collins, there's just something magical about her bangs that she can't explain. In a new interview with Glamour, the Emily in Paris star said that her hair transformation, which came before season 3 of the Netflix guilty pleasure, is here to stay.

"Honestly, they make a ponytail or a bun extra chic. Even if it's messy," Collins said of her fringe. "It's just like, 'Oh, there's something that's different. And it shapes your face differently. There's a sass to them.'"

She noted that the bangs also have a real, practical application, even though it may seem counterintuitive.

"They also do really well in humidity. I know that seems weird, but they honestly do," she shared. "My hair used to be not great in humidity, but now with bangs at least there's something on my forehead to look like something."

Getty Images

And while bangs don't have any official connection to France or the country's legendary style, Collins says there's just something about them that she connects to the vibe of Paris. It may have something to do with the fact that she — and her bangs — are there for work.



"There's a little Frenchness to it that I like," she finished. "So, I think I will keep them for a while. And you can wear them so many different ways. They can grow out and be curly. They can be shorter. I love them."

Though the bangs were photographed in during Emily in Paris's production, they made their on-screen debut in the show's season premiere, when Emily Cooper gave herself the chop, much to the dismay of her friend and roommate Mindy, played by Ashley Park.

"They're just bangs!" Cooper said in the episode after multiple characters pointed out that hair transformations usually accompany trauma. "OK, sometimes people cut bangs when everything's fine!"

"The quirky things that make you different are what make you beautiful," Collins said when asked what the best beauty advice she ever received was (her mom told her this gem, specifically). "There's only one of you in the world. I think it's easier to believe and trust that as an adult than it is when you're younger, but that really helped."

