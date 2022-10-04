The Best-Selling Turtleneck Sweater That’s “Baby Soft” Is 55% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Now that it’s finally cooling down, it’s time to pull out your coziest sweaters. There are few better feelings than snuggling up on the couch in a warm sweater, covered in a fuzzy blanket, and drinking a hot beverage. If you could use a new knit top this fall, you’re in luck: the popular Lillusory turtleneck sweater is on sale for 55 percent off at Amazon ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale.

With more than 3,300 five-star ratings, the high-neck sweater is one of the best-selling women’s sweaters on Amazon. It comes in 37 colors and patterns, each with a ribbed fold-over collar, drop shoulders, ribbed sleeves, and subtle slits on the sides. The sweater is made from a blend of viscose, polyamide, and polyester, and it comes in sizes XS through XL.

Shop now: $29 with coupon (Originally $55); amazon.com

Given its longer length and oversized silhouette, this sweater would look great with a pair of faux leather leggings and knee-high boots. You could also dress it up for a night out with a pair of dark denim and heeled booties. And if you’re just hanging at home, throw on the sweater with sweats and slippers.

Shoppers can’t stop raving about the sweater’s high-quality material and versatile style. One reviewer called it a “beautiful, soft, [and] comfy sweater, adding that it’s “baby soft.” Another shopper said the “shape is very flattering, and it is well made.” A third person said they “get compliments” every time they wear it, and “people are shocked [they] bought [it] on Amazon.”

Instead of waiting for the Prime Early Access Sale to begin on October 11, you might as well take advantage of Amazon’s early deals. Check out more colors of the Lillusory turtleneck sweater on sale for $29, below.

