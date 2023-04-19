During the warmest months of the year, I find it most comfortable to wear a dress. Rather than stuffing myself into a pair of tight-fitting shorts, I prefer the ease of throwing on a breezy, one-and-done mini or midi. The majority of my dresses, however, have a straight-down silhouette that keeps me cool, but loses my shape in the process. So, when I discovered this waist-cinching mini dress that’s on sale for $31 at Amazon, I immediately added it to my cart.

Available in 28 colors and patterns, the sleeveless mini is made from a lightweight blend of polyester and rayon, and it comes in sizes S through XXL. It has a high, crew neckline, a slight racerback, flattering ruching on the sides, and an adjustable tie belt on the front. On most customers, the dress’ hemline hits around the mid-thigh area.

Amazon

Shop now: $31 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

I’ve already started planning out all the ways I can style the dress this spring and summer. For casual weekend gatherings, I’ll keep it low-key with a pair of white sneakers, a cropped denim jacket, and a crossbody bag. For a night out, I’ll jazz it up with wedge sandals and a neutral shoulder bag. I’ll even wear the dress to the office with chunky loafers, a blazer, and a work tote.

Thanks to its body-hugging shape and comfortable feel, the dress has raked in more than 7,000 five-star ratings from satisfied Amazon shoppers. One said it “looks like it was made for [them],” adding that the “material is soft” and the “lining is well done.” Another reviewer called the dress “incredibly flattering,” since it’s “not too tight” and “perfectly shapes the body.” Plus, a third shopper already deemed the mini a “summer staple.”

Other reviewers raved about the mini’s wearability for a variety of occasions. One person said it’s their go-to outfit for “shopping, the beach, or a casual dinner.” That same shopper went on to say a “shoe change makes this versatile dress ready to go for anything.” Another shopper wore the dress “to a baby shower and then to drinks,” demonstrating how easily it can go from day to night.

With spring in full swing and summer right around the corner, now is the perfect time to add the Lillusory ruched mini dress to your Amazon cart. Check out more colors below and be sure to purchase it while it’s still on sale for $31.

Amazon

Shop now: $31 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $31 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $31 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

