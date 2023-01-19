Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweater Is “So Soft on Skin” — and It’s More Than Half Off Right Now

In my opinion — and take it with a grain of salt because I live in California — it’s too late into winter to be buying full-priced sweaters. Once we’re past the holiday season, buying just-dropped knits feels like asking nature to prolong the cold weather. Seeing someone buy a sweater in January without a discount code is, to me, the same as the groundhog seeing his shadow. This is my setup to say that luckily, Amazon’s top-selling sweater is over 50 percent off right now.

Lillusory’s turtleneck sweater isn’t just the top sweater, it’s also the best-selling item across all of women’s fashion. And though chunky turtlenecks have long been a winter staple, namely because they’re practical, they’ve quickly become one of 2023’s most must-have pieces, worn by everyone from Kendall Jenner to Selena Gomez. Lillusory’s offers that same classic silhouette in 15 colors, and right now, it’s just $26.

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters 2022 Fall Long Batwing Sleeve Spilt Hem Tunic Pullover Sweater Knit Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $55); amazon.com

While this sweater doesn’t rely on the most “in” textures, colors, and crops — it’s more timeless than trendy — it doesn’t forfeit unique elements. The sweater features a slight cowl neck, batwing sleeves, and an ultra-flattering split hem, which easily tucks into the front of pants for a more dressed-up look or hangs loose for everyday wear. 

Unsurprisingly, given its best-seller status, this sweater is loved by shoppers, with over 4,600 five-star ratings, many of whom have been impressed by this knit’s comfort. “The material is soft…smooth and pleasant to touch, which is really important when you're talking about a turtleneck,” wrote one shopper. Another said that it’s “nice and thick and…so soft on [their] skin.” And while comfort is a top priority in knitwear, so is quality. According to customers, and despite the low price point, the quality definitely isn’t lacking, with one describing the material as “high quality” and “well made,” noting that it doesn’t “stretch out” or look “shabby.” 

Take on those last few weeks (okay, maybe months) of winter in Amazon’s top-selling sweater while it’s 53 percent off.

