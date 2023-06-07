Lila Moss Channelled Her Mom in a Kate Moss-Approved Slip Dress

She's got fashion royalty in her DNA.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 @ 12:28PM
Lila Moss Slip Dress
Photo:

Joe Maher/Getty Images

The phrase "Like mother, like daughter" definitely holds true for supermodel Kate Moss and her look-alike daughter Lila Moss. And while she has some tremendously big shoes to fill, Lila is creating quite the resumé herself: she already has a British Vogue cover star credit and several major runway shows under her belt. In a much more literal sense, the blossoming model is the spitting image of her mom, especially in her most recent OOTD that included a trademark look from her mother's wardrobe.

Stepping out for the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party in London, Lila took a page out of her mother’s playbook and donned the supermodel’s signature piece: a slip dress. For the event, she wore a slinky LBD that featured spaghetti straps, a floor-sweeping silhouette, and an open draped back. And while her mom accessorized with statement shoes at the time, the 20-year-old modernized it with simple, open-toed heels. A diamond tennis bracelet, matching drop earrings, and a black handbag rounded out the look.

Lila Moss London Slip Dress

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Lila’s dress wasn’t the only thing making everyone do a double-take, her glam was equally as similar to Kate's back in the day. She styled her blonde tresses tucked behind her ears with a middle part and paired her rosy glossy lips with a sparkly inner eye.

Kate Moss 1999

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Lila has been following in Kate's footsteps since a young age. From giving major fashion inspiration at Dior's Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week to presenting creations by British designer Kim Jones for Fendi's Spring/Summer 2021 collection at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The fashion-forward mother-daughter duo even coordinated their 2023 Met Gala looks with blush pink gowns paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

