Breezy Summer Clothes Are Trending on Amazon, and These 10 Picks Are Under $40

Including best-selling blouses, dresses, and shorts.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 @ 11:00AM

Breezy Summer Items Are Taking Over Amazonâs Style Section, and These Are the Top 10 Trending Picks Under $40
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

When it comes to changing seasons, the calendar date means nothing to me. The technical start of summer isn’t for a few weeks, but I’ve already broken out my sandals and bikinis, so in my book, it’s summertime. Temperatures are rising, my winter wardrobe has been demoted to the depths of my closet, and I’m embracing the unofficial kickoff of the season with open arms. And, the best way to celebrate warm weather? Shopping, of course. Below, you’ll find the top 10 breeziest styles to jumpstart the new season, and spoiler alert: They’re all under $40 at Amazon.

Not only are the following picks budget friendly, but they’re trending among Amazon shoppers, too. Each style is listed on the retailer’s Movers and Shakers chart, which updates in real-time to rank the products customers are shopping for most. This season, the curation is the perfect place to snag trendy warm weather styles before summer even begins. To simplify your shopping experience, I pulled the top 10 most popular lightweight picks that deserve a spot in your wardrobe — and prices start at just $20. 

Shop Breezy Summer Fashion:

Beach days have never looked better, thanks to this Ekouaer swimsuit cover-up. The breathable tunic has a stylish collar, deep V-neck, and cuffed sleeves for a fashion-forward feel, even if you’re just sitting poolside. It’s made of lightweight rayon to keep you cool and comfortable, and it can easily be thrown on over your favorite bikini for an effortless look. The best part? It’s on sale for just $26, an entire 43 percent off its original $46 price tag. The cover-up is available in a range of colors, so you can coordinate it with your bathing suit, and it’s “perfect for summer,” according to one shopper

Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up

Amazon

Shop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com

No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of comfortable, breezy trousers,  and these Vansha palazzo pants are Amazon’s number one best-selling casual pants for a reason. The bottoms are sold in 12 colorways, including pastels and neutral tones, and let’s just say I’m adding more than one shade to my shopping cart. They’re made from a blend of cotton and linen for an extra lightweight feel, and they have a flattering, smocked elastic waistband, which makes them fit like your favorite sweatpants. Take it from one shopper who described the pair as a “comfortable, stylish, and versatile addition to their wardrobe.” Plus, at just $29 — a full 42 percent off — they’re tough to pass up.  

Vansha Women Summer High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pant Beige

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $50); amazon.com

A lightweight top is a year-round staple that can be dressed up with your go-to accessories, worn with breezy shorts for long walks on the beach, or even thrown on over a swimsuit. My pick this summer is this Langwyqu cap-sleeve style, which is marked down to just $20 if you check off the on-site coupon. It’s made from a breathable polyester blend, and it’s sold in 27 styles, including a range of solid colors and bold patterns. According to one shopper, it’s “super soft” and basically “the perfect T-shirt.” 

Langwyqu Womens' Cap Sleeve Casual Loose Fit Basic Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $20 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com

You know those breezy shorts I just mentioned? This is them. Meet the Yocur drawstring shorts, aka my new excuse to never squeeze into denim styles again. The number one best-selling pair is on sale for just $20, and you may want to add it to your cart soon — over 200 shoppers have purchased the shorts in the past week alone. They’re made from a cotton and polyester blend that feels like you’re “wearing pajama shorts,” according to one customer. Perfect for days when you want to throw on something comfortable while still looking elevated, the pair is available in a range of flattering styles.   

YOCUR Womens Lightweight Shorts

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Be sure to grab your favorite breezy fashion picks ahead of the summer while they’re still under $40 at Amazon. 

