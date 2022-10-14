Just like the arbitrary style rules of not wearing white after Labor Day, or never wearing black and blue together, there are beauty rules that should be ignored as well. One example is switching up your hair color to match the current season. While there is something to be said for deep, rich brunette hair in the fall, light brown hair looks gorgeous year-round.

When it comes to finding your ideal light brown shade, Leland Olson, Style/Color.Master at Kevin.Murphy says there are a few factors to consider, such as your skin tone and undertone.

"Lighter eyes, like blue and pale brown, usually reveal cool undertones, while gold flecks in an eye color usually indicate warm undertones," Olson says. "Looking at the color of the veins on the inside of your wrist helps to determine what shade will suit you best. If you can’t tell if your veins are green or blue, you may have a neutral skin tone. If your veins appear green, you have a warm skin tone. If your veins appear blue or purple, you have a cool skin tone."

Warmer skin tones can look to natural and warm colors to make their eyes pop. Olson suggests "rich golds, radiant auburn coppers, and chocolate brunettes." For cool skin tones, blue-based or ashier brunette shades will help minimize the skin's natural redness. "Cooler skin tones should avoid black, orange/coppers and earth tones as they can wash you out and make you look paler," Olson says. Beige tones are a universal pick for all skin tones.

To avoid brunette hair from getting brassy or orange, Olson recommends an in-salon gloss like Kevin.Murphy's Color.Me Gloss. A gloss is demi-permanent color or a clear treatment will boost shine and moisturize to help repair the hair. Olson says to think of it like lip gloss for your hair.

At home, treat hair with a shine-boosting, neutralizing treatment that will cut out the unwanted orange and brassy tones. "Using a product like Cool.Angel from Kevin.Murphy will provide a color-enhancing shine treatment for your hair to maintain coolness in-between your hair color services in the salon," Olson shares. "The pigments in this product help to enhance existing tones, neutralize unwanted tones, and improve color longevity without build up on the hair

Since there's no right or wrong time of year to have light brown hair, we've rounded up our favorite celebrity takes on the color to inspire your next look.