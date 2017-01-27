Happy Friday! Say Hello to 10 Zoos' Cutest Animals

T.G.I.F! We've finally made it through another long workweek (not to mention the fact that it's still winter). So to celebrate, here are some adorable zoo animals.

Starting on Wednesday, zoos across the country started the cutest Twitter feud by exchanging photos of the sweetest animals in their care. Using #CuteAnimalTweetOff, they engaged in a little healthy competition, blowing up our feeds with the most endearing photos out there.

The verdict? We all are the winners here. So enjoy your weekend bliss with these 10 adorable zoo animals.