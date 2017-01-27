Happy Friday! Say Hello to 10 Zoos' Cutest Animals

nyaquarium/Twitter; prospectparkzoo/twitter
Olivia Bahou
Jan 27, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

T.G.I.F! We've finally made it through another long workweek (not to mention the fact that it's still winter). So to celebrate, here are some adorable zoo animals.

Starting on Wednesday, zoos across the country started the cutest Twitter feud by exchanging photos of the sweetest animals in their care. Using #CuteAnimalTweetOff, they engaged in a little healthy competition, blowing up our feeds with the most endearing photos out there.

The verdict? We all are the winners here. So enjoy your weekend bliss with these 10 adorable zoo animals.

1 of 10 prospectparkzoo/twiiter

Hold it right there: This couldn't get any cuter.

2 of 10 SeattleAquarium/twitter

This little guy is just asking for a cuddle.

3 of 10 marylandzoo/twitter

Creeping up on the competition.

4 of 10 thequeenszoo/twitter

This baby is just ah-deer-able.

5 of 10 NationalZoo/twitter

With eyes like that, this contest isn't even fair.

6 of 10 nyaquarium/twitter

I volunteer as tribute!

7 of 10 sdzglobal/twitter

One word: cheeks.

8 of 10 ZooATL/Twitter

What's black, white, and cute all over?

9 of 10 BronxZoo/Twitter

Tickle fight!

10 of 10 AquariumPacific/Twitter

Game over: This little guy has got it in the bag.

