5 Work From Home Essentials That Leveled Up My Whole Routine This Year
I live in New York City which means my kitchen is also my living room, my bedroom is also my closet, and my balcony is also my backyard. And in 2020 it all became my office.
I have to pay for my office snacks but my coworkers are my baby pug and my boyfriend so I really can't complain. I've also completely perfected my favorite oat milk latte and get to play my work playlist over speakers instead of headphones. But there are five very specific items that have completely transformed my WFH routine, which I've outlined below.
Ugg Oh Yeah Slingback Slide
I never owned Ugg boots until 2020. They were just never my thing. But after seeing every supermodel wear the Oh Yeah Ugg Sandal un-ironically, I knew I was missing out. I now own three pairs.
They're by far the most cozy slipper slide I own and just staring at the fluff gives me an instant boost of serotonin. They also vaguely remind me of the Miu Miu slides that cost hundreds but thankfully they're just $100 at Nordstrom.
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
While 2020 and 2021 have felt unlike any year I've ever lived through before, one thing remained unchanged: my caffeine addiction. Whenever I need to feel a sense of normalcy (which is often) I'll make myself a coffee and suddenly feel a teensy bit normal again.
I typically spent upwards of $6 on an oat milk latte every day when I was going to the office but I just couldn't justify the cost when I started working exclusively from home. This Keurig coffee maker is like a little coffee shop in my own kitchen (that doesn't take up a ton of counter space), and making a cup every morning is probably the only thing that makes me excited to roll out of bed. The best part? For me, it's the 36-ounce reservoir which means I don't have to remember to refill it every single time I make a cup.
Masqd Cherries Face Mask
Even though I'm working from home, I try to get outside for a break between assignments. Finding a comfortable face mask was definitely a challenge for me initially. Everything irritated my skin. But then after seeing Sarah Jessica Parker wear every single MasQd face mask, I figured she had to be onto something. Plus, she has been working at her shoe store the entire pandemic, so I knew they had to work.
And they do. My boyfriend frequently steals mine because they're extremely breathable and comfortable. Think of a soft ribbed pillow for your cheeks and you've got a MasQd face mask. Not to mention their new spring collection is so cute, I actually look forward to wearing this cherry-printed one.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist
Being stuck inside has inadvertently made me perfect my skincare routine. I've also been experimenting with over-the-top beauty looks a-la Euphoria. And the one thing that I've deemed absolutely necessary is to look as glowy as possible.
The desire to look like I'm burning with the intensity of a thousand suns mostly has to do with wanting to look like Jennifer Lopez. And on a deep dive on TikTok, I actually learned that her makeup artist sprays Neutrogena's sunscreen face mist on top of her makeup. I was skeptical at first but it really works. And now that I'm starting to leave the house a little more, I don't have to worry about forgetting SPF.
Reebok Women's Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers
While I will stand by my claim that the Ugg Oh Yeah slingback works for every and any occasion, a pair of white sneakers is also always a go-to. Over the past year, I haven't gone many places but I've still had to take my dog on three walks a day. And while I tend to always dress up, even when locked inside, having a pair of simple sneakers like the Reebok Club C 85 right outside my door has been amazing.
These are so comfortable, easy to slip on, and have recently been endorsed by every single supermodel — including Emily Ratajkowski. And unlike most of my late-night pandemic impulse purchases, I know these will never go out of style.
