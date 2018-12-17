Yes, There Will Be a 2019 Women's March

Image zoom Getty Images

When Dr. Christine Blasey Ford leveled sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh in September, Kavanaugh denied the accusations (along with several allegations of sexual misconduct against him from other women). This response led countless women to step forward to share their own stories of sexual assault and harassment, and after Kavanaugh's confirmation to the court, many were outraged and looking for a place to rally for change.

That's when the messages began to roll in, Linda Sarsour, a chairwoman of the Women’s March, told the New York Times, noting: "Our email inboxes were full: 'Women’s March, where are you? When are we marching? Tell us when? Tell us where?'"

It was then that Sarsour first spoke of plans for the Women’s March 2019, which will take place on January 19 at 10 a.m. ET in Washington, D.C., as well as cities across the globe. “It's time to march again,” the organizers wrote on the Women’s March website. “And this time, we're coming back with an agenda.”

Here’s what to know about the third annual Women's March, including ways to get involved no matter where you are located.

The Basics

This year’s campaign has been dubbed #WomensWave and it comes complete with a pretty inspiring video of people marching at the previous years’ events, holding signs and wearing pink “pussy hats,” along with patriotic images of Washington, D.C.

If you plan on attending the event, then there are a few ways you can get to a gathering location, including by bus, either by registering for one or grabbing a seat on one that has already been organized. Amtrak is also an option. According to the Women’s March website, the train has good service into D.C. and even offers discounted rates to groups of 75 or more.

Traveling by car? The Women’s March organizers suggest parking at a Metro Station outside of the city, then taking the Metro downtown in order to avoid less-than-favorable parking options once in the city.

Items that are allowed at the event include: small backpacks and bags, snacks, water (including reusable — there are water towers at various locations for refilling), as well as banners, flags, signs, and other visuals. Start planning your puns now, people.

What’s New This Year

The inaugural Women’s March was likely the largest single-day demonstration in recorded U.S. history, according to the Washington Post. Taking place the day after Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, the march was very much focused on the “Power to the Polls” message the organizers leaned on to eventually rally support for the 2018 midterm elections.

According to the website, the first Women’s March campaign was designed to get out the vote in 2018, by “harnessing collective energy” and “elect candidates that reflect the values we marched for on January 21, 2017.”

While the theme for the 2019 march hasn't yet been announced, Sarsour told the Times in September that this year they would be focused on progressive public policy issues, including those related to immigration and women’s rights.

Find Events in Your City

If you can’t make it to D.C. but want to join a march in your hometown, then you’ll want to search the Women’s March website for a nearby “Sister March.” If you are located outside of the United States, then there is a Women's March Global section where you can find an event on a map.

And if there isn’t an event yet planned for your area, then you can host one of your own by filling out an application.

