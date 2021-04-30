Even Your Orgasms Can Be Environmentally Friendly With This Biodegradable Vibrator
Sex toy technology has evolved so much that the need for fingers has been scrapped and we can just simulate the sensations of oral sex now. But one new device might be the most innovative yet: It maximizes your orgasm and limits your environmental impact all at once. Talk about multitasking.
Womanizer's latest invention is a biodegradable and recyclable version of its incredibly popular Premium vibrator. (If that name rings a bell, it's probably because you've seen Womanizer on sites like Amazon and Ella Paradis, where it's consistently ranked as a best-seller.) The Womanizer Premium Eco uses pressure air technology to hone in on and stimulate your body's most sensitive areas, like the clitoris or nipples, in a way that's precise and potent. You can choose from 12 different intensity levels, ranging from a subtle murmur to an intense pulsing, to get off however you prefer.
The two power buttons lie front and center so that you don't have to play hide-and-seek to climax. Also, it's designed to stay as silent as possible: It doesn't turn on until it's touching your skin — even when you press the power button. Any potential accidents or awkward encounters with roommates or family members are avoided this way.
The gadget itself is made with biolene (which is roughly 70 percent natural materials like cornstarch) and not plastic or silicone, like most sex toys. This, combined with the rechargeable battery and the completely recyclable packaging, make it a much more sustainable option compared to many vibrators and stimulators out there. What's more: Womanizer vows to plant one tree for every Premium Eco purchased.
Womanizer is so popular throughout the world that more than four million Premium toys have been sold in its seven years of existence. To put that into context, more than 571,400 people buy it every year. That means 1,565 units are sold daily. Basically, it's one of the most popular sex toys out there.
And there's one big reason why. According to Womanizer, more than 98 percent of its vibrator users achieve orgasm using the product. Want to know how many women orgasm during traditional ol' sex? Around 30-40 percent, per the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University. We're no data scientists over here, but those numbers are quite convincing.
The Womanizer Premium Eco is a win-win: You get off, and the planet isn't worse off. Shop the environmentally friendly vibrator below.
Shop now: $199; womanizer.com