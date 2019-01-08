28 Winter 2019 Instagram Captions for When You've Got the Perfect Pic But Not Much Else

Image zoom Anna Bizon/Getty Images

Winter: when Instagram captions like "salt in the air, sand in my hair" fall by the wayside for captions that better complement cable-knit sweaters, chunky-knit scarves, and (perfectly manicured) hands wrapped around any variety of warm beverage.

And, yeah, your feet being warmed by the fire and that window shot of snow-lined tree branches are something special, but without the right caption, they could get lost in the midst of all of the other cute-and-cozy posts, right?

Want to post your own winter wonderland photo or showcase your hygge perfection, but don’t quite have the right words for it? Here are a few fresh quotes for winter 2019 Instagram captions that can help you claim your own little corner in a space dedicated to all things #wintermagic. With these quotes, that hot cup of cocoa by the fire or ice-skating adventure are bound to get all the likes they arguably deserve.

For Cuddly Fireplace Scenes

"In the winter she curls up around a good book and dreams away the cold." — Ben Aaronovitch

“I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a book.” — J.K. Rowling

“Let us love winter, for it is the spring of genius.” — Pietro Aretino

“Baby, it’s cold outside.” — Frank Loesser

"How many lessons of faith and beauty we should lose, if there were no winter in our year!" — Thomas Wentworth Higginson

“In the depth of winter I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer.” — Albert Camu

“Books are a uniquely portable magic.” — Stephen King, On Writing

"I love days when my only problem is coffee or chocolate." — Dirty Harry

"One kind word can warm three winter months.” — Japanese Proverb

"Winter is not a season, it's a celebration." — Anamika Mishra

"One bag of coffee per cup of water, right?" — Gilmore Girls

"What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.” — John Steinbeck

“A house with no fireplace is a house without a heart.” — Gladys Taber

“Drink coffee to get the energy to drink more coffee.” — Unknown

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.” — Charles M. Schulz

RELATED: The Most Aww-Inspiring Celebrity Couples on Instagram

For Outdoor Winter Fun

"When it snows, you have two choices: shovel or make snow angels." — Unknown

“Come with me dance, my dear. Winter's so cold this year. You are so warm, my wintertime love to be." — The Doors, "Wintertime Love"

"To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold." — Aristotle

"Thank goodness for the first snow, it was a reminder--no matter how old you became and how much you'd seen, things could still be new if you were willing to believe they still mattered." — Candace Bushnell

“There’s just something beautiful about walking on snow that nobody else has walked on. It makes you believe you’re special.” — Carol Rifka Brunt

“I love you because no two snowflakes are alike, and it is possible, if you stand tippy-toe, to walk between the raindrops.” ― Nikki Giovanni

VIDEO: 30 Sweaters in 60 Seconds

For Appreciating Snowy Scenery