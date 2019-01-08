28 Winter 2019 Instagram Captions for When You've Got the Perfect Pic But Not Much Else
Winter: when Instagram captions like "salt in the air, sand in my hair" fall by the wayside for captions that better complement cable-knit sweaters, chunky-knit scarves, and (perfectly manicured) hands wrapped around any variety of warm beverage.
And, yeah, your feet being warmed by the fire and that window shot of snow-lined tree branches are something special, but without the right caption, they could get lost in the midst of all of the other cute-and-cozy posts, right?
Want to post your own winter wonderland photo or showcase your hygge perfection, but don’t quite have the right words for it? Here are a few fresh quotes for winter 2019 Instagram captions that can help you claim your own little corner in a space dedicated to all things #wintermagic. With these quotes, that hot cup of cocoa by the fire or ice-skating adventure are bound to get all the likes they arguably deserve.
For Cuddly Fireplace Scenes
- "In the winter she curls up around a good book and dreams away the cold." — Ben Aaronovitch
- “I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a book.” — J.K. Rowling
- “Let us love winter, for it is the spring of genius.” — Pietro Aretino
- “Baby, it’s cold outside.” — Frank Loesser
- "How many lessons of faith and beauty we should lose, if there were no winter in our year!" — Thomas Wentworth Higginson
- “In the depth of winter I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer.” — Albert Camu
- “Books are a uniquely portable magic.” — Stephen King, On Writing
- "I love days when my only problem is coffee or chocolate." — Dirty Harry
- "One kind word can warm three winter months.” — Japanese Proverb
- "Winter is not a season, it's a celebration." — Anamika Mishra
- "One bag of coffee per cup of water, right?" — Gilmore Girls
- "What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.” — John Steinbeck
- “A house with no fireplace is a house without a heart.” — Gladys Taber
- “Drink coffee to get the energy to drink more coffee.” — Unknown
- “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.” — Charles M. Schulz
For Outdoor Winter Fun
- "When it snows, you have two choices: shovel or make snow angels." — Unknown
- “Come with me dance, my dear. Winter's so cold this year. You are so warm, my wintertime love to be." — The Doors, "Wintertime Love"
- "To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold." — Aristotle
- "Thank goodness for the first snow, it was a reminder--no matter how old you became and how much you'd seen, things could still be new if you were willing to believe they still mattered." — Candace Bushnell
- “There’s just something beautiful about walking on snow that nobody else has walked on. It makes you believe you’re special.” — Carol Rifka Brunt
- “I love you because no two snowflakes are alike, and it is possible, if you stand tippy-toe, to walk between the raindrops.” ― Nikki Giovanni
For Appreciating Snowy Scenery
- "Kindness is like snow. It beautifies everything it covers." — Kahlil Gibran
- “Look around, leaves are brown and the sky is a hazy shade of winter.” — Simon & Garfunkel, "A Hazy Shade of Winter"
- “He who marvels at the beauty of the world in summer will find equal cause for wonder and admiration in winter.” — John Burroughs
- “I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields, that it kisses the so gently? And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says, “Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again.” — Lewis Carroll
- No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” — Hal Borland
- “Snow flurries began to fall and they swirled around people's legs like house cats. It was magical, this snow globe world.” ― Sarah Addison Allen, The Sugar Queen
- “Sometimes our fate resembles a fruit tree in winter. Who would think that those branches would turn green again and blossom, but we hope it, we know it.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe