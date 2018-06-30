Why These Families Marched in Solidarity with Those Separated at the Border

As of earlier this week, 2,047 children who were separated from their parents at the U.S. border had not yet been reunited with their families. The separations were triggered when the Trump administration, in April, began to increase the amount of immigrants prosecuted when entering the country under a new "zero tolerance" policy. The move has sparked intense criticism and concern from both Democrats and Republicans alike.

Despite a recent presidential executive order to end family separations at the border, many children remain on their own, spread out in shelters across the U.S. A federal court filing indicates that even if families are reunited, they are likely be detained together rather than be released.

VIDEO: Thousands Rally Across the U.S. to Reunite Immigrant Families

Today, hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. came out to protest the separation of families, chanting that “Families Belong Together.” Those who showed up in Washington, D.C. walked from the White House to the Department of Justice in solidarity with the families affected. InStyle spoke with some of them about why it was important to show up.