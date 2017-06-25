Wake Up Your Workspace with These Whimsical Pencil Cups

After a few weeks of producing this column, a friend who follows offered a submission. I immediately became obsessed with these Bridie Hall brush pots. Smooth crystal tumblers inlaid with a gold vinyl letter or symbol, backed with colored lacquers and a top coat of glossy varnish—great as a single initial gift or go for a whole name. I imagine getting the whole alphabet and filling them with colored pencils, brushes, markers, etc. What a whimsical addition to your home office or workspace.

VIDEO: Event Designer Matthew Robbins' Tips on Throwing a Party

Unfortunately, I can't find a US retailer but these are available at Liberty London for about $50.