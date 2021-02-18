10 Things to Do When You're Bored At Home for the Rest of Winter

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

At this point in the pandemic, being bored at home has basically become our full-time job...and social life, romantic life, and hobby. If you're like us, you're basically in a long-term relationship with your couch and comfy sweatsuits (happy almost one-year anniversary!).

When the world shut down in March, it seemed like we were supplied with endless options to keep us busy, like baking banana bread, tie-dying everything in sight, and making whipped coffee (OK, and drinking wine). But now, we find ourselves back where we started, having exhausted all of those trendy quarantine activities and seriously bored at home waiting for the light (vaccines) at the end of the tunnel. So, we put together a list of fresh ideas for how to fill your time at home (when you're not binging Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, or The Queen's Gambit) and put boredom at bay — especially if you're stuck at home alone.

Read on for 10 things to do when you're bored at home this weekend.

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

Take Up Yoga

If the idea of doing yoga for the first time in a packed studio has never sounded appealing, now's the perfect opportunity to start from the privacy of your own home. All you really need is a mat and some space — add an essential oil diffuser or candle as an added bonus to create a relaxing and zen atmosphere. There are tons of free yoga classes and tutorials on YouTube or you can subscribe to online fitness or yoga classes through apps like Glo. Programs like Peloton also include yoga classes at all different levels. And if you want to support businesses near you, you can even check out your local studio or gym to see if they offer virtual classes.

Start Scrapbooking

Sure, scrapbooking might seem like an activity reserved for your kooky aunt, but honestly, it can actually be kind of fun and relaxing. Reminisce on the days when we actually had places to go! Print out some pictures, order a pretty photo album and some scrapbooking materials, and take a trip down memory lane.

Redecorate Your Apartment

If you've been forced to stare at your walls for the past year while WFH, then chances are you may be starting to get sick of your decor. So, pick a room and make it into a weekend project. Beyond sites like Wayfair or Target that offer easy and quick delivery times (without spending a ton), you can also check out Facebook Marketplace to see what you can score secondhand in your area.

Give Yourself a DIY Facial

If you're looking for a natural yet effective at-home facial, look no further than your kitchen. Chances are you have some ingredients lying around that could work wonders for any of your skin ailments. Cinnamon has anti-bacterial properties, honey reduces inflammation and moisturizes, and apple cider vinegar is antimicrobial and can balance out pH levels.

Get Crafty

Why not take a page out of Ella Emhoff's book and opt for some DIY fun and crafting? Whether it's crocheting or beading your own jewelry, the Pinterest possibilities are endless. One easy idea: Repurpose all of your candle jars (anyone else burning a candle 24/7 at home?) by scraping out the wax, removing the wick, and repurpose into a cute planter or pencil holder.

Read a Book (Or Two)

With Amazon at the tip of your fingers (literally, on your phone) there's no excuse not to read. Might we suggest The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah or The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett.

Learn To Play an Instrument

With thousands of YouTube and online tutorials, learning to play an instrument is easy these days — you basically just need the instrument. And it doesn't have to be all Mozart and Beethoven. YouTube has teaching tutorials for almost every song — pop, rock, and R&B alike. Catch us learning "Drivers License," on our new keyboard and sorry to our neighbors in advance!

Take a Virtual Cooking or Bartending Class

There are plenty of online cooking and bartending classes you can take to fill up the time and learn a new skill. Check out William Sonoma's virtual events and classes or sign up for a bartending Master Class and emerge from quarantine ready to host every dinner party and happy hour.

Take Up Watercolor Painting

Learn some new strokes by picking up a brush and practicing a new hobby. Who knows? You might even be really good and start your own Etsy shop! If not, there are plenty of virtual classes and books to guide you through it. And hey, if it's really bad, you can just say it's abstract.

Learn a New Language