Wellness Journals to Help You Finish 2017 Strong

We're more than halfway through the year. But that doesn't mean you should give up on the goals you set back on January 1. As students gear up to go back to school, it's the perfect time for you to regroup and get back on track, too. Sometimes all you need to refuel your fire is a positive mindset and a helpful wellness journal.

It doesn't matter if you have major fitness goals that you're hoping to reach by the end of December, or if you simply want to practice showing more gratitude on a daily basis. These handy notebooks will make sure that you stay focused, plus they'll keep a record of your progress.

VIDEO: How to Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions

 

Get ready to end the year with a bang and check out our favorite wellness journals below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Kikki.K Gratitiude Journal

$35 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Moleskine Passion Wellness Journal

$15 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Eat Pretty, Live Well: A Guided Journal For Nourishing Beauty, Inside And Out

$17 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Eat Drink Move Sleep: A Health Tracking Journal

$13 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Fitlosophy Fitbook: Fitness Planner and Food Journal

$18 (Originally $26) SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

KATE SPADE NEW YORK large 17-month agenda

$36 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Worth & Wellness Journal: 30 Days to a Healthier you

$16 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

HEALTHMINDER Personal Wellness Journal

$14 SHOP NOW

