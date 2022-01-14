These Are the Best Self-Care Subscriptions to Support Your Mind and Body in 2022

For Online Workouts: Centr Fitness App

Working out is a great way to take care of yourself, but if you find the gym intimidating and want a more structured fitness routine, Centr Fitness is a win-win. This fitness program was designed by Thor himself (aka Chris Hemsworth) along with a team of trainers to help others gain more control in the fields of health and exercise. "This is the team that helps me live the way I want to live and be the best I can be," said Chris. "With Centr, I'm able to share that with people all over the world." The subscription (available as an app) provides 20- to 40-minute virtual classes, a series of six-week programs, and goal tracking as well as mindfulness and nutrition guidance. There's a four-week free trial to start, and then the subscription costs between $10 and $30 per month depending on whether you sign up monthly, quarterly, or annually.