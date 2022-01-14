These Are the Best Self-Care Subscriptions to Support Your Mind and Body in 2022
"Self care" is a term that gets thrown around a lot, but its specific meaning changes from person to person. Pampering yourself is certainly part of it, but it's more about taking care of your mental and physical wellbeing, however that translates. Maybe you're someone who needs to take quiet time to recharge by lighting a candle and reading a book after a lot of social interaction. Or perhaps your version of self care is hitting the gym to boost endorphins and break a sweat. No matter how you interpret the expression, a new year is the perfect time to realign priorities and put yourself first.
Companies like TheraBox, Dermstore, and The Barbell Box have curated subscription boxes with products to support these goals, whether it's forming a skincare routine or filling your body with delicious and nutritious food.
The 26 Best Self-Care Subscriptions for 2022
Fitness
- Best Fitness Box: The Barbell Box
- For Athleisure Wear: YogaClub
- For Online Workouts: Centr Fitness App
Grooming
- Best Beauty Box: BeautyFix by Dermstore
- Best Makeup Box: Birchbox
- Best Perfume Box: Scentbird
- For Grooming Supplies: Billie
- For Hair, Skin, & Nails: Ora Organic
Relaxation
- Best Candle Subscription: Wickbox
- Best Garden Box: My Garden Box
- For Spa Sets: Bath Bevy
- Best Craft Subscription Box: The Adults & Crafts Crate
Entertainment
- For Mystery Solving Games: Hunt A Killer Mystery Game
- Best Book Subscription Box: Once Upon a Book Club Box
- Best Audiobook Subscription: Audible
- Best TV Streaming Service: Hulu
Mental Health
- To Help Reduce Stress: TheraBox
- Best Plant Club: The Sill
- Best Meditation App: Headspace
- Best Journal Subscription: Silk and Sonder
- Best Box for Encouragement: HopeBox
- Best Camping Box: Glamping & VanLife Box
Dietary
- Best Tea Subscription Box: Vahdam Teas
- Best Meal Delivery: Sunbasket
- Best Coffee Subscription: Trade Coffee
- Best Wine Club: Winc Wine Club
FITNESS
Exercise is a wonderful form of self care because it gets your blood circulating, boosts endorphins, and allows you to channel any stress into a productive outlet. Brands like The Barbell Box and YogaClub provide tools and apparel that'll encourage the best workouts. Of course, for a guided exercise routine, look no further than Centr, Chris Hemsworth's fitness app. The subscription's trainers and workouts might just help you get Thor-worthy muscles. No matter how you choose to implement fitness as a form of self care, regular exercise is a celebration of everything your body can do.
Related Items
Best Fitness Box: The Barbell Box
The Barbell Box subscription includes a host of products, workouts, supplements, recipes, and clothes designed to enhance your training sessions — and it's valued at over $85. There are four plan options ranging from one month to 12 months, with the flexibility to change your subscription at any point. Customers love the variety of samples, like protein puffs by Shrewd Food and keto bars by Hungry Buddha, that are included in each box.
For Athleisure Wear: YogaClub
YogaClub offers monthly and bi-monthly subscriptions to keep you looking your best at the gym and wherever else you go. Each box comes with a three-piece outfit (underlayer, top, and bottom) selected by fitness experts for your specific needs. You'll take a quiz prior to your first order to assess exactly what those needs are — in terms of style, material, sizing, and so on. The items in each box are valued at over $160, but the subscription is just $79 per box.
For Online Workouts: Centr Fitness App
Working out is a great way to take care of yourself, but if you find the gym intimidating and want a more structured fitness routine, Centr Fitness is a win-win. This fitness program was designed by Thor himself (aka Chris Hemsworth) along with a team of trainers to help others gain more control in the fields of health and exercise. "This is the team that helps me live the way I want to live and be the best I can be," said Chris. "With Centr, I'm able to share that with people all over the world." The subscription (available as an app) provides 20- to 40-minute virtual classes, a series of six-week programs, and goal tracking as well as mindfulness and nutrition guidance. There's a four-week free trial to start, and then the subscription costs between $10 and $30 per month depending on whether you sign up monthly, quarterly, or annually.
GROOMING
One form of self care is pampering your skin, hair, and body with products that provide nourishment and relief. BeautyFix by Dermstore will set you up with the ultimate skincare routine through monthly packages of serums, creams, and more. Companies like Scentbird and Billie fulfill your fragrance and razor needs while Ora Organic has a host of vitamins and supplements for you to try. Finally, Birchbox introduces you to makeup products that will highlight your natural beauty, making you feel confident and ready to take on the world.
Related Items
Best Beauty Box: BeautyFix by Dermstore
BeautyFix is an expert-curated subscription box filled with full- and travel-size products designed to make your skin feel amazing. For instance, you can help restore your skin with the SkinMedica Lumivive System and hydrate your face with a hyaluronic acid serum that aims to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Each box comes with approximately five items that cost upwards of $100, but you pay $25 or less. There are four subscription plans: monthly, three-month, six-month, and 12-month, and all of the memberships are flexible and easy to modify.
Best Makeup Box: Birchbox
Birchbox is like a sample store delivered right to your home, which is perfect for those wanting to improve their beauty routines. This subscription box includes five deluxe samples of products like primers, concealers, and eyeshadows as well as skincare, hair care, and even fragrance. This personalized subscription is designed with you in mind, letting you select which kinds of products you prefer to receive. Sign up for a monthly, three-month, six-month, or 12-month subscription.
Best Perfume Box: Scentbird
If you light up when someone notices your perfume, then Scentbird should be on your radar. This perfume subscription lets you try out top-of-the-line fragrances from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rebecca Minkoff, Philosophy, and Versace, all for $16 per month. Take a short quiz to determine your fragrance needs, and then you'll be able to select which best-selling perfume you want to try each month. New subscribers will get their first fragrance for $8, and memberships can be modified at any time.
For Grooming Supplies: Billie
If you're over paying extra for "female" branded products (aka the "pink tax"), it's time you heard about Billie. With over 11,000 reviews and a 4.9-star rating, the Billie razor has gone viral in the last few years for its smooth (and burn-free) shaving abilities. If you sign up for the starter kit, you'll receive the razor, two blades (equipped with aloe moisturizing strips), and a magnetic shower holder to keep it in place. The best part is you can get four refill blades as often as you like (monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly) and pause or cancel your refills at any point.
For Hair, Skin, & Nails: Ora Organic
If you want stronger nails, silkier hair, and glowing skin, Ora Organic provides a plethora of vitamins and supplements that can set you on the right path. For instance, the Beyoutiful vitamins contain organic algae extracts that help with fine lines, wrinkles, and sun damage. Or you can try the collagen-boosting powder, which is designed to enhance skin elasticity as well as promote hair and nail growth. You can also build a monthly subscription of your favorite products to lower the cost per item.
RELAXATION
Sometimes, you just need a minute to breathe and settle into relaxation. Whether through meditation or lighting a candle while taking a bubble bath, relaxation is an essential form of self care. Companies like Wickbox and Bath Bevy will shower you in aromatherapy and spa sets, while My Garden Box and The Adults & Crafts Crate aim to turn your attention to soothing activities. Don't forget about the Headspace app, which has an abundance of mindfulness courses and breathing exercises to help you rest and unwind.
Related Items
Best Candle Subscription: Wickbox
There's something about the flicker of a candle paired with its unique fragrance that wraps you in warmth. Lighting a candle sets the tone for relaxation, and Wickbox will make sure your supply never runs short. Fill out a fragrance profile, and then choose between the medium monthly box or large monthly box. Each box will come with one candle in a gorgeous container that can be reused long after your candle burns out. This subscription automatically renews but it can be changed at any time.
Best Garden Box: My Garden Box
If you're most relaxed when handling soil, My Garden Box is here to make your gardening dreams come true. Every month, this subscription will send you a box with various plants, care instructions, and other plant-themed items (think plant food). Plans range from monthly to annual, and the subscriptions are flexible. Note: My Garden Box cannot be shipped to every state due to state agricultural restrictions.
For Spa Sets: Bath Bevy
Bath Bevy has everything you need for a spa-like experience, such as bath bombs, salts, soaps, scrubs, lotions, and more. Each subscription box is themed and delivers five to seven goodies per month with plan options ranging from one month to a full year. The best part: Many of the items featured are handcrafted by small businesses around the U.S.
Best Craft Subscription Box: The Adults & Crafts Crate
Working on an art project is a wonderful way to keep your mind and hands focused on a singular task. The Adults & Crafts Crate offers hours of entertainment and creativity through crafting projects like engraving, wood burning, and candle making. You'll receive all the tools, instructions, and materials that you need in each package. Subscription plans range from one month to 12 months with the flexibility to change your plan at any time.
ENTERTAINMENT
If your idea of self care is escaping reality, then entertainment subscriptions are what you need. Whether you're solving cases in a fantastical murder mystery game like Hunt A Killer or devouring a book from Once Upon a Book Club or Audible, entertainment can transport you places. Even watching a streaming service like Hulu allows you to shut your brain off and focus on something fun.
Related Items
For Mystery Solving Games: Hunt A Killer
Hunt A Killer is a thrilling murder mystery game that will capture your attention and keep it. Solve one case over six "episodes" by sorting through boxes of clues and evidence that arrive at your door every month. You can choose a pay-as-you-go monthly model for $30, or longer subscription plans that are paid upfront and result in a lower monthly rate. A "full season" is a six-month subscription with one mystery and a "double season" is a 12-month subscription with two mysteries. This membership automatically renews but can be canceled at any time.
Best Book Subscription Box: Once Upon a Book Club Box
If you need to lose yourself in a story and forget about the outside world, then Once Upon a Book Club can help. This monthly book subscription is highly engaging because, in addition to the newly released fiction book you'll receive, members get three to five small gifts with page numbers, which aren't supposed to be opened until you reach that part of the story. The box also features a 5x7 print of a poignant quote and discussion questions to ponder with other readers. You can even participate in live talks with fellow club members. Subscriptions include a monthly, three-month, six-month, and 12-month option.
Best Audiobook Subscription: Audible
Audible provides a stellar listening experience for those who prefer to be read to. The audiobook subscription service has a huge library of the most popular books on the market, which you can listen to anytime, anywhere. Start with a 30-day free trial before committing to either the Audible Plus plan for $8 per month or the Audible Premium Plus plan for $15 monthly. With Audible Premium Plus, you have access to the Plus catalog of books as well as a credit to use on a new best-seller of your choosing from the service's premium collection. Your subscription can be modified at any time.
Best TV Streaming Service: Hulu
With Hulu's massive inventory of movies and tv series, you can escape for hours at a time into different worlds and storylines. You'll have access to many network and cable shows, which are available for streaming on Hulu the day after airing, as well as a library of Hulu Originals, like the popular Nine Perfect Strangers and Only Murders in the Building. There are three plans: the base plan for $7 per month, the ad-free plan for $13 per month, and the bundled plan that includes Hulu, live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for $70 per month.
MENTAL HEALTH
Part of self care is letting your mind rest and focusing on calming things that lower stress and bring a sense of peace. Some subscriptions are designed to aid mental health by providing therapeutic activities and wellness goodies, such as TheraBox and HopeBox. Other subscriptions lend your attention to something outside of yourself. For instance, The Sill, which sends monthly plants for you to tend to, will fill your living space with greenery. If you're hoping to look inward, Silk and Sonder's journals are meant to help you organize your thoughts, goals, and so much more. Or you can escape into nature with the assistance of a Glamping & VanLife Box. Taking time to support your mental health is one of the most important aspects of self care and it should be prioritized.
Related Items
To Help Reduce Stress: TheraBox
TheraBox is designed to help put your mind at ease while also pampering your body. This subscription box has over 2,400 reviews, 81 percent of which are 5 stars. You can sign up for a monthly, three-month, six-month, or 12-month subscription. Your shipments will arrive with one therapeutic activity and between six and eight wellness items in categories like skincare, lifestyle, and aromatherapy. The boxes are actually created by a team of therapists to aid in the de-stress process and promote opportunities for mindfulness. The subscription automatically recurs, but you can cancel at any time.
Best Plant Club: The Sill
It's been proven that living amid greenery is good for your mental health, and The Sill will fill your home with houseplants on a monthly basis. The plant subscription service has a wide variety of options, such as cacti, ferns, white butterflies, coffee plants, and more. Each month, you'll receive a new type of plant and a ceramic planter (available in cream or black). There are two subscriptions: the classic and the pet-friendly, with prices ranging from $50 to $65 depending on the plant size and subscription you choose. Memberships are three-month commitments, meaning you can manage your account (skip an order or cancel) after your first three deliveries.
Best Meditation App: Headspace
Making sure your mind is in a good place is central to self care, and the Headspace app is an excellent tool for that. This service provides meditations for mindfulness and sleep as well as training courses to help manage stress and anxiety. You can sign up for a monthly or annual subscription, and both include a free trial. Users appreciate the variety of "approaches, techniques, and goals" included in the app as well as the changes they see in themselves after practicing meditation with Headspace. One said, "Consider it one small step for you and one giant leap (in the right direction) for your mind."
Best Journal Subscription: Silk and Sonder
Journaling allows your thoughts to hit the page instead of swirling around in your mind. Whether you journal to make lists or track habits, Silk and Sonder offers beautiful journals that you can receive on a recurring basis. Each one contains guiding layouts inspired by psychology, such as mood trackers and ambition prompts, and you decide how often you want them delivered (monthly, quarterly, or annually). First time subscribers get 20 percent off their first order with the code NEWYOU20.
Best Box for Encouragement: HopeBox
If you just need a little pick-me-up every once in a while, HopeBox can give you that mood boost with its thoughtfully curated boxes of goodies. Each box includes 10 or more artisan-made gifts, such as books, aromatherapy, organic scrubs, spa face masks, and jewelry valued at over $115. All products are vegan and cruelty-free, and every shipment includes information about the artisans and tells their own stories of hope. You can choose from four plans: monthly, three-month, six-month, or 12-month.
Best Camping Box: Glamping & VanLife Box
For those seeking the respite of nature without having to sacrifice certain amenities, this Glamping & VanLife Box will enhance your outdoor experience with items that make camping more fun. The bi-monthly or quarterly subscription box (depending on your preference) contains between five and seven products that can be used for outdoor exploration, RV or van life, and everyday adventures. Past inclusions ranged from practical items, like meal planners for life on the road, fire starters, and bug-repellent (that actually smells good), to fun items, like T-shirts, fuzzy socks, and unique camping snacks. Memberships are recurring, but can easily be canceled.
DIETARY
Treating your body well on the inside affects everything on the outside, and that starts with what you eat. Dietary subscriptions in categories like tea, pre-prepared meals, coffee, and even wine all contribute to self care. Trade Coffee can give you energy to recharge and reset for the day ahead while Vahdam India Teas will help you detox at the end of it. To save time and stress in the kitchen, give Sunbasket meal delivery a try. Time spent in good company is absolutely self care, so you can even use Winc Wine Club as an excuse to gather your closest friends together.
Related Items
Best Tea Subscription Box: Vahdam Teas
Tea is often cited for its health benefits, but there's also something really soothing about drinking it. The warm tea fills your belly as you inhale the rich scents of chamomile, peppermint, or chai, to name a few flavors. Vahdam India can set you up with recurring tea deliveries of all your favorites like black tea, oolong, herbal, and matcha. To sign up for a subscription, just select the "subscribe and save" box when checking out. You can set the delivery schedule of these items and update your account at any point.
Best Meal Delivery: Sunbasket
Eating fresh ingredients is good for your body, which in turn makes you feel better, but there's not always time to prepare a full meal that is both healthy and tasty. That's where Sunbasket can help. This meal delivery service sends weekly packages of flavorful organic ingredients and recipe cards to help you produce delicious meals in anywhere from five to 25 minutes. Care for your body with this curated service so you can enjoy eating without all the hassle. Plans range in price depending on your preferences. Bridget Degnan, a lifestyle writer at InStyle, said, "I don't follow a specific diet; however, I aim to eat healthy meals that make me feel good. Sunbasket's meals aligned with my nutrition needs and, as a bonus, left me the right amount of full."
Best Coffee Subscription: Trade Coffee
Sometimes, self care is sticking to a routine that works for you, and often coffee is the beginning of one's day. Trade Coffee makes it easy to have reliably delicious coffee ready for you each morning. The company's coffee subscription service curates bags with your exact preferences from small roasters across the U.S. All bags are shipped at peak freshness, and you can change your delivery schedule and manage your account whenever you want.
Best Wine Club: Winc Wine Club
Any time spent with good friends is a form of self care, and what better excuse to gather than an old fashioned wine night? Winc Wine Club can send you regular wine deliveries so your wine nights are always well-stocked. This wine club uses your personal preferences to drive selections and relies on feedback to improve future shipments. Bottle prices range from $13 to $75 and subscriptions require a minimum of three to four bottles. Now, you just need a good bottle opener!